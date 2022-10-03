Bobby Collins, coming to Bound Brook, on insulting Trump and what makes NJ funny

He's been described as a combination of Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis — "That means I'm dead" — and was named after Bob Hope.

Wherever he goes, he brings the funny and Bobby Collins will be bringing that funny to the Brook Arts Center Saturday, Oct. 8 along with New Jersey 101.5 personality and comedian Eric Potts and myself.

This is a man who has done "The Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson, Jay Leno and Jimmy Fallon.

The people he's opened for or worked with read like a who's who in entertainment. Among them, are Frank Sinatra, Cher, Julio Iglesias, and Dolly Parton.

As a professional stand-up comedian, he's worked alongside friends, Chris Rock, Ray Romano and Drew Carey, Jerry Seinfeld as well as many others. Rosie O'Donnell specifically requested that Bobby take over as host for VH1 Stand-Up Spotlight.

Collins once told me the story of how he insulted Donald Trump when he was president.

"I played Mar a Lago when he became president, with Celine Dion. In fact, they called me back," says Collins. "I've known the guy for 18 years, he came over to me with his guys and said, 'Good show Bobby,' and I started to laugh and said, 'Thank you, Mr. President,' because I can't believe this guy is president of the United States! I could see him on 42nd Street going, 'Keep your eye on the red car, keep your eye on the red car.'"

Then Trump asked, 'Did you vote for me?' I said 'I would have rather voted for El Chapo.' All his boys cracked up. He didn't. Instead, he gave me that look, you know the look." The man has no eyes. "His hair is the color of Tang!"

What does Bobby Collins, who also lives in California, love about New Jersey?

"What I love best about New Jersey is the E-ZPass lanes, you fly right through them. Other states, you have to wait in line, honk your horn to let people know you're in a hurry — they flip you off — wait for that one person who dropped their money to get out and pick it up"

"I love the fact everyone in New Jersey never says 'I'm going to the beach.' They say, 'We`re going down to the Shore.'"

"I love the fact that Jersey has the most diners anywhere. I love diners and Jersey has one everywhere. You're driving and you can say to anyone, 'let's stop over at the diner, grab a pork roll.' Only in Jersey, people. Love it."

What does Bobby Collins find funny about New Jersey?

"What I find funny about New Jersey is the way they drive — they should have helmets. I'd be driving behind someone on the Jersey Turnpike and you can see them say to themselves, 'I'm going in the left land.' Then they change their minds and say, 'No, I'm going in the right lane.' I'm driving behind them going 'What the hell are you doing?!' Then you see them go "no, I think I'll go in a circle.'"

'I love New Jersey people. I was once opening up for Dolly Parton at one of the big hotels in Atlantic City and she was quite nervous about being there (she had never performed there before)."

"She was used to that southern honkie tonk 'hump me dump me' southern 'On The Road Again.' She was asking me about the people here in the Northeast — New York and Jersey. I told her she was never going to find such nicer, caring, loving people, compassionate people anywhere. After the show, she was elated with the people, the show and New Jersey."

Another time I was opening for Mr. Frank Sinatra in Atlantic City with his people who he surrounded himself with — people named after parts of the body: Tony the Arm, Rico the Foot, Stevie the Elbow. New Jersey was his home and everyone would go nuts for him. Just a pleasure to be in New Jersey."

