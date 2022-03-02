Boat show coming to Atlantic City this weekend

Pandemic or not, one great place to escape whatever you want to get away from is to get into your boat and ride the water around New Jersey.

There's never been a better time to think nautical thoughts than now through March 6 as the Atlantic City Boat Show drops anchor at the Atlantic City Convention Center.

The U.S. boating boom continues with record 2021 sales and strong momentum in 2022. New Jersey area marine sales were up 13% in 2020, as consumers spent $506 Million on new powerboats, outboard engines, boat trailers, and aftermarket accessories. Dealers are selling new boats as fast as they receive them.

As consumer demand continues, the Atlantic City Boat Show gives you the chance to see and shop the most comprehensive selection of boats in the area and place orders for the future.

Here are some of what's happening.

— Fishing workshops for beginners and advanced anglers as well as casting demos on a 30-foot fishing tank.

— Local school projects about reducing plastic waste.

— A mini beach clean-up station from The Clean Earth Project, and more!

— Free “Boating 101” education for new boaters and experts at Fred's Shed How-To Center, featuring tips.·

For more information on the Atlantic City Boat show, click here.

