Surprise your kids this holiday season with Bluey Live around NJ

If you don’t have kids, you’re probably wondering what Bluey is.

It’s a cartoon on Disney Jr about a family of dogs where Bluey, a 6-year-old blue heeler, loves to play pretend with her sister Bingo and their parents, Bandit and Chili, indulge as well.

Even though this show hails from Australia, it’s wildly popular here in the states among toddlers and preschoolers.

But it’s not just for kids. I’ll be the first to admit that this is one show that my son watches I actually enjoy.

It’s not only educational for kids but for parents as well.

Like any huge breakthrough show for kids, Bluey has a live stage show and is about to kick off a tour in November in Elmira, New York.

Too far to travel to see Bluey? I agree. But you’re in luck because the show is making its way to the New Jersey area before the end of the year.

The stage shows stars Bluey and Bingo as they think of clever ways to get their dad Bandit out of a Sunday funk and to have some fun.

“Bluey’s Big Play” The Stage Show will be making stops at:

Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden: Nov. 18-20, 2022

New York, NY

Hershey Theatre: Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 1, 2022

Hershey, PA

Kimmel Cultural Campus: Dec. 2-3, 2022

Philadelphia, PA

The show will be circling back in 2023 and will make a stop at

Santander Performing Arts Center: April 18-19, 2023

Reading, PA

Other shows that are coming to New Jersey or the surrounding areas that your kids might enjoy are:

Bergen PAC in Englewood, NJ: Oct. 15, 2022

Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ: Oct. 16, 2022

NJPAC in Newark, NJ: October 9, 2022

Bergen PAC in Englewood, NJ: Dec. 10, 2022

Kings Theater in Brooklyn, NY: Dec. 18, 2022

Miller Theater in Philadelphia: Feb. 4, 2023

NJPAC in Newark, NJ: Dec. 30-31, 2022

Hershey Theatre in Hershey, PA: Jan. 14-15, 2023

PPL Center in Allentown, PA: April 11-12, 2023

Kimmel Center in Philadelphia: April 15-16, 2023

Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in NYC: April 22-23, 2023

Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto

Prudential Center in Newark, NJ: Nov. 2-6, 2-22

Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ: Nov. 10-13, 2022

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia: Dec. 26-31, 2022

Disney On Ice: Into The Magic

Prudential Center in Newark, NJ: Jan. 12-16, 2023

Disney On Ice: Let’s Celebrate

PPL Center in Allentown, PA: Jan. 19-22, 2023

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.