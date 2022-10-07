Surprise your kids this holiday season with Bluey Live around NJ
If you don’t have kids, you’re probably wondering what Bluey is.
It’s a cartoon on Disney Jr about a family of dogs where Bluey, a 6-year-old blue heeler, loves to play pretend with her sister Bingo and their parents, Bandit and Chili, indulge as well.
Even though this show hails from Australia, it’s wildly popular here in the states among toddlers and preschoolers.
But it’s not just for kids. I’ll be the first to admit that this is one show that my son watches I actually enjoy.
It’s not only educational for kids but for parents as well.
Like any huge breakthrough show for kids, Bluey has a live stage show and is about to kick off a tour in November in Elmira, New York.
Too far to travel to see Bluey? I agree. But you’re in luck because the show is making its way to the New Jersey area before the end of the year.
The stage shows stars Bluey and Bingo as they think of clever ways to get their dad Bandit out of a Sunday funk and to have some fun.
“Bluey’s Big Play” The Stage Show will be making stops at:
Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden: Nov. 18-20, 2022
Hershey Theatre: Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 1, 2022
Kimmel Cultural Campus: Dec. 2-3, 2022
The show will be circling back in 2023 and will make a stop at
Santander Performing Arts Center: April 18-19, 2023
Other shows that are coming to New Jersey or the surrounding areas that your kids might enjoy are:
Peppa Pig’s Adventure
Bergen PAC in Englewood, NJ: Oct. 15, 2022
Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ: Oct. 16, 2022
Blue’s Clues & You!
NJPAC in Newark, NJ: October 9, 2022
Bergen PAC in Englewood, NJ: Dec. 10, 2022
Kings Theater in Brooklyn, NY: Dec. 18, 2022
Miller Theater in Philadelphia: Feb. 4, 2023
Paw Patrol Live!
NJPAC in Newark, NJ: Dec. 30-31, 2022
Hershey Theatre in Hershey, PA: Jan. 14-15, 2023
PPL Center in Allentown, PA: April 11-12, 2023
Kimmel Center in Philadelphia: April 15-16, 2023
Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in NYC: April 22-23, 2023
Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto
Prudential Center in Newark, NJ: Nov. 2-6, 2-22
Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ: Nov. 10-13, 2022
Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia: Dec. 26-31, 2022
Disney On Ice: Into The Magic
Prudential Center in Newark, NJ: Jan. 12-16, 2023
Disney On Ice: Let’s Celebrate
PPL Center in Allentown, PA: Jan. 19-22, 2023
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.
Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.