Blue Friday: Off-duty cop reacts, saves lives

Our Blue Friday takes us to Morris County this week.

As you know, Morris County Sherriff Jim Gannon is one of the good guys in New Jersey.

Always stepping up and going above and beyond the call of duty. We'll be with him next week at a special event in Florham Park to honor the Sheriff.

I bring him up because it takes a hero to know a hero.

The Sheriff's Department didn't delay a minute to recognize a fellow Morris County officer for an act of bravery.

Corrections Officer Alyssa Jodexnis was on her way home after a long day, which included a double shift at the Morris County Correctional Facility.

It was late at night, sometime after 11 p.m. when she noticed a fire in a residence on Ridgedale Avenue in Morristown.

Photo via Google Maps and Canva Photo via Google Maps and Canva loading...

She called 911 and then got out of her vehicle to assess the situation.

She discovered two men shouting on a front porch and seeing flames shooting out of the second-floor window.

Based on observation, gut, and the men's explanation, she concluded that there was no one left in that apartment on fire.

Officer Jodexnis did not hesitate to begin evacuating the neighboring apartments.

She didn't stop until every resident was accounted for.

Special shout out and recognition to the Morristown firefighters with FMBA Local 43 who got the fire under control in record time.

McConnell Adams, Townsquare Media Lansing Photo via McConnell Adams, Townsquare Media Lansing loading...

One firefighter was injured and will be OK.

This story shows that the calling of police officers at every level is different than most other careers.

Most of us at the end of a long day would be able to call 911 if we saw something happening, but to spend a couple of hours, delaying a meal and much-needed and deserved sleep, Officer Alyssa Jodexnis went above and beyond.

Thank you to her and all the police officers who wear the uniform to protect the rest of us.

