Blood on the hands of politicians like Phil Murphy (Opinion)

There have been an estimated 10 million illegal crossing into the United States since Joe Biden took office. On his first day he reversed the policies that were put in place by the previous administration to halt the flow of ILLEGAL immigration into the country.

Some citizens and more notably some politicians like Phil Murphy applauded and supported the move out of "compassion" for people who broke into our country illegally.

The message was heard clearly around the world, and they started coming in record numbers. Governors like Murphy and mayors like Eric Adams and other big city mayors made it clear that if you broke the law and entered the country illegally, you were welcome here.

This past September when busloads of illegals were arriving on New Jersey's doorstep, Murphy changed his tune, knowing that public opinion was changing due to the dangerous crisis we now face.

Last week a college nursing student who was out for a run was killed by an alleged illegal alien who came here two years ago.

He spent some time in New York, where he was arrested and released. She is not the first victim of unvetted illegal aliens who entered the country in the last few years, and she won't be the last if something isn't done right away to stop the flow and remove those who've come here without permission.

It's become clear we are in danger of being overrun by people from all points in the globe who have traveled to both our southern and northern borders to enter the country illegally.

The legacy, mainstream news media is partly to blame for ignoring the situation until now. At this point, it can't be ignored and enough people are waking up to the fact that we won't have a country soon if this continues.

Guilty white liberals like Murphy pander to voters' emotions to get more votes for the "good guys" who have compassion. As you see his compassion ran out when it was obvious we were going to be overwhelmed back in September.

The country is in trouble and the world is laughing at us. You may be one of those who thought that the "orange man" was the devil and it was beneath a good person like you to vote for him. Despite ALL of his many flaws and caustic personality, he put policies in place to stop the madness.

Immigration is an important part of our country. All four of my grandparents came through Ellis Island and emigrated legally. They were vetted, physically examined and had to have a resident sponsor to get into the country.

If they ran afoul of the law, they would be deported, and their sponsor held responsible. It is an insult to all of the current legal immigrants who followed the rules and came here through great effort and expense.

What we have been allowing for the last few years is madness, fueled in part by pandering, soulless idiots like Murphy.

