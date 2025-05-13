💰 Five people were arrested in a massive bust in Middlesex County

Targeted in the raid was an illicit massage parlor

More than $750K in assets were seized

EDISON — A more than yearlong undercover investigation ended dramatically this month with the arrest of five people and the discovery of hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and assets.

The coordinated raids targeted Bliss Spa, an illicit massage parlor located at 2595 Woodbridge Ave., and the Edison home of the spa’s manager, 47-year-old Daniela Diienno.

On Thursday, May 8, five people were arrested, and more than $750,000 in assets were seized, according to Police Chief Thomas Bryan.

At Diienno’s home, detectives from the Edison Police Department recovered $650,000 in cash, including $600,000 hidden inside a giant teddy bear, which had been carefully stuffed and sewn shut, Bryan said.

Also seized at the home were a 2025 Tesla Model Y, a Rolex watch, and a Cartier watch, he said.

Edison police arrested 47-year-old Daniela Diienno, the manager of Bliss Spa in a major bust following a yearlong investigation that netted four other arrests and $750,000 in cash and assets (Edison Police Department)

The spa was issued multiple ordinance violations by the Health Department. Authorities suspended the spa's license.

“This operation is a direct result of the commitment and coordination between departments and agencies that have worked tirelessly to target and dismantle organized criminal enterprises operating under the guise of legitimate businesses,” Bryan said.

The amount of cash seized and the elaborate ways to conceal the money shows just how sophisticated and profitable these illegal operations can be, he added.

Diieno was charged with first-degree money laundering, promoting organized street crime, promoting prostitution, and maintaining a house of prostitution. She is being detained at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending a detention hearing.

Also arrested were Alisson Cunningham, 26, of Roselle; Eduarda Beilfus, 26, of Newark; Vanessa Bosada, 30, of Maspeth, New York; and Maria Palacios, 45, of Yonkers, New York.

All four are charged with engaging in and soliciting prostitution. They were released on summons complaints.

The enforcement initiative led by the Edison Township Police Department’s Vice Unit is a part of a broader campaign launched under Mayor Sam Joshi’s administration in 2022 to crack down on illegal businesses operating in Edison.

In December 2022, nine illicit spas connected to prostitution and narcotics were closed down. This crackdown laid the foundation for multi-agency enforcement and continued investigations in Edison.

“This initiative was launched by my administration with a clear mission: to restore a sense of safety and integrity to our neighborhoods and commercial zones. The New Jersey State Commission of Investigation rightly recognized Edison as the state model for how to address this pervasive issue,” said Mayor Joshi.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Edison Township Police Department urges anyone with information about his case or similar illegal activity to contact the Vice Unit at 732-248-7529.

