Bleachers release new song, NJ-centric video with Springsteen

I woke up this morning to find out two of my favorite music acts - who both hail from New Jersey - actually collaborated and released a single together.

Jersey's own Jack Antonoff, the creative mind behind the group Bleachers, is putting out new music for the first time in a couple of years. Today, new music of his hit streaming services after teasing the tracks for quite some time. Perhaps the biggest surprise of all was hearing and seeing Bruce Springsteen, one of his biggest inspirations right by his side.

Despite the pandemic, Bruce Springsteen has kept busy in 2020. First with starting a semi-regular radio show on his E Street Radio SiriusXM channel, collaborating with Bon Iver on a song called "AUATC," then with a full length E Street Band album entitled Letter to You. This new song, titled "Chinatown," may just be the icing on the cake.

Check out the song and music video below. The video seems to have been shot all around New Jersey, with an emphasis on the northern part of the state where Antonoff is from. He's from Bergenfield to be exact. And that shirt Jack's wearing? "Welcome to New Jersey ... now go home." I need this immediately.

If you aren't completely familiar with Bleachers, allow me to get you acclimated. If you are a fan of 80s music like many people in NJ101.5's audience, this may be right up your alley. While Jack Antonoff is relatively new to the music scene in the grand scheme of things, his influences most definitely aare not. Before going all in on Bleachers, his brain child, he was the guitarist in the band fun. before they broke up. Since then he's produced and written songs and albums for music acts ranging from Taylor Swift and Lorde, to Carly Rae Jepson and The Chicks (formerly the Dixie Chicks). As we speak, he's getting ready for the release of his third Bleachers album and producing a new album by Patti Scialfa, or Mrs. Bruce Springsteen.

Check out "Rollercoaster," "I Miss Those Days," and "You're a Mystery" below.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 producer, writer, and host Joe Votruba. Any opinions expressed are his own.

