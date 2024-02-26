300-year-old pub in NJ is closing — could come back better than ever

🍽 A 300-year-old New Jersey restaurant will close temporarily

🍽 The closure starts March 4.

🍽 The newly renovated pub favorite should reopen later this fall

MENDHAM — New Jersey’s oldest continuously running restaurant, according to the owners, is closing its doors next month, but don’t worry, it’s not for good.

The Black Horse Pub, located at 1 W. Main Street in Mendham opened its doors in 1742 and has been in existence for nearly 300 years.

The Black Horse Pub (Sydney Thomas) The Black Horse Pub (Sydney Thomas) loading...

As you can imagine, it’s long overdue for a facelift, and that’s exactly what’s going to happen. Starting Monday, March 4, The Black Horse Pub will shut down for several months for major renovations, according to Jennifer Fiorenza at Bella Public Relations.

The Black Horse Pub (Sydney Thomas) The Black Horse Pub (Sydney Thomas) loading...

Part of the 40North Restaurant Group, the local favorite will undergo a complete overhaul including the kitchen, dining room, bar, and outside space.

The Black Horse Pub (Sydney Thomas) The Black Horse Pub (Sydney Thomas) loading...

“The guiding inspiration for the new look is rooted in the preservation of its guests’ cherished memories, alongside providing an environment conducive to the cultivation of new experiences, leveraging the enduring nature of our architectural heritage,” Fiorenza said.

The Black Horse Pub (Sydney Thomas) The Black Horse Pub (Sydney Thomas) loading...

The reopening will unveil an array of enhancements designed to elevate the guests’ dining experience. Some of those highlights include a revamped interior design that highlights the town’s history and overall character of The Black Horse Pub, she said.

An expanded menu featuring pub favorites, along with innovative culinary creations, state-of-the-art kitchen facilities, and an overall enhanced ambiance, are all part of the renovation project.

The Black Horse Pub (Sydney Thomas) The Black Horse Pub (Sydney Thomas) loading...

Some pub favorites include cheese and wine bubbly shrimp, chicken pot pie, short rib tacos, pub burgers, prime rib panini, a bison burger with spicy blueberry aioli, and so much more.

The Black Horse Pub (Sydney Thomas) The Black Horse Pub (Sydney Thomas) loading...

The Black Horse Pub plans to reopen in the fall. Fiorenza said an announcement about the reopening will be made in early September, and then again, a month before the actual opening. People and community members can follow the renovation progress on the restaurant’s social channels like Facebook and Instagram, as well.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom