One of this summer’s biggest concert events is coming to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Legends Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks have announced they will be playing one show at Lincoln Financial Field. At this time the only performance is scheduled for Friday, June 16, 2023.

The show will be the first time these two legends will be performing together on the same stage in their careers.

The announcement was made by Philadelphia Eagles Executive Vice President/General Manager Howie Roseman and Live Nation Northeast President Geoff Gordon at the FanDuel Lounge at Lincoln Financial Field.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning on Tuesday, December 13 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, December 15 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

It's been a good year for classic rock artists in 2022 and it looks like 2023 is going to be a strong year as well.

Four artists from the 1970s, '80s, and '90s were the top-earning tours of 2022 per Billboard.

Billboard Top Tour Chart 2022

2. Elton John - $334,385,023 (84 shows)

6. The Rolling Stones - $179,349,815 (20 shows)

7. Red Hot Chili Peppers - $176,998,650 (31 shows)

8. Def Leppard and Motley Crue - $173,474,649 (35 shows)

