Billboard helps NJ family seek living donor for Brigantine mayor

BRIGANTINE — The family of an Atlantic County man, who also is the mayor of Brigantine, has been on a mission to find a living organ donor to help him beat end stage renal disease.

Andy Simpson has three children and two grandkids "with a third on the way," according to daughter, Katie Simpson. The family still is dealing with the loss of wife and mother, 60-year-old Linda Simpson, who dealt with early on-set Alzheimer's disease for several years until her death last month.

Katie Simpson said her dad "is in stage 5 kidney failure and has been on dialysis since June." She is behind a social media campaign, rooted in the Facebook page "Kidney Donor Needed for Andy Simpson."

The effort went high-profile back in November, when the family paid for a billboard to be put up on White Horse Pike leaving Atlantic City, where it stood for about two months.

Katie Simpson said between the billboard, social media and family friends, they are aware of about 40 applications so far for potential living donor matches for her father.

Andy Simpson is blood type O positive and is on the kidney donor waiting list, with his medical team based at Penn Medicine.

Katie Simpson said of her father on Facebook, "He fights hard every day and wants nothing more than to live his life to the fullest and feel like himself again."

More from New Jersey 101.5: