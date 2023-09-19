Bill Spadea: New Jersey needs a new state holiday

Indian Americans are among the fastest-growing ethnic group in the Garden State.

One in 20 New Jerseyans is South Asian and Indian-Americans make up the largest portion of that group.

As my wife Jodi and I tour the state spreading the word about common sense solutions to fix what is clearly broken, we meet some incredible people.

Last month we were honored by our friends Raj, Neeta and Santosh at the Shirdi Sai Temple and Cultural Center in Edison.

My friend and former GOP chairwoman in Montgomery, Somerset County, Rosy Thakkar was crowned and titled "Rani (Queen) Damavati".

It's an honor that happens in Rajasthan India and was brought to Woodbridge, NJ.

More than a thousand New Jerseyans were on hand to see her receive the honor.

As you know, I'm working on a live broadcast from New York City on Oct. 28 as I join my friends to celebrate Diwali in Times Square.

One of our Common Sense proposals for New Jersey is to implement Diwali as a state holiday so the kids can take a day off to celebrate with their families.

Stay tuned.

