With most New Jersey citizens confined to very little in the way of public recreation, the reopening on Big Snow at American Dream is welcome news. Thanks to a decree by Emperor Murphy a multi-million dollar business will be allowed to reopen this coming Tuesday September 1. The executive orders banning indoor entertainment facilities from operating will be lifted and probably the biggest, most spectacular attraction here or in almost any state will be open to the public.

Big Snow's slogan is "every day is a snow day." Ski packages start at just $69.99 and you can go in and watch for a spectator fee of $14.99. Of course their website boasts of following the proper COVID-19 safely precautions and there's a list of things to know before you go. Like most travel or entertainment that is allowed in "these trying times" some of the experiences are muted by certain restrictions, which may or may not have any effect whatsoever. But they're following the rules and it's something many of us are dying to see and try.

Big Snow is a four acre park that is covered with an average of 5,500 tons of snow, which is packed about two feet deep. They will be open year-round with three trails for you to enjoy. There is a beginner trail called the"Lil' Dipper" and intermediate trail and an advanced trail called "The Northern Lights." The trails are served by four lifts and there is also a terrain park. After years of waiting they finally opened earlier this year and then COVID-19 happened, but they're back and waiting for you. I think they're gonna get busy quickly.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

