Big national acts part of major lineup scheduled for iconic Stone Pony Summer Stage
This summer is going to be jam-packed with a wide variety of entertainment hitting the ever-popular Stone Pony Summer Stage.
What makes this year so special is that in the past few years because of the pandemic there was a hesitation to book the bigger shows because of cancellations due to COVID-19 and the careful approach fans were taking in crowding together to see the shows. It was truly a hassle. That is not the case in 2023, as the schedule at the Stone Pony Summer Stage for 2023 shows ramps up to full speed.
There is only one major change that is on this schedule, Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes have been playing their Fourth of July show for years at the famed Summer Stage since it was erected, barring any inclement weather. They moved the show to have Johnny on Labor Day Weekend bookmarked between Almost Queen and Yacht Rock Revue all scheduled for that weekend and in my opinion a great way to end the summer.
The Indigo Girls, B-52s and Goose are all invading Asbury Park. This is the year to go out and enjoy great music at a great venue. The summer of 2023 is set for a time to get back to Rock and Roll. There is a great place to do it The Stone Pony Summer Stage. See you this summer.
The full schedule and ticket info follows:
May 13 — The Interrupters / Frank Turner
June 1 — Indigo Girls
June 2 — Young The Giant
June 3 — Carly Rae Jepsen / AP Pride Party
June 4 — Rainbow Kitten Surprise
June 12 — The Used & Pierce The Veil
June 16 — Demi Lovato
June 17 — The B-52s
June 24 — Streetlight Manifesto
June 25 — Stick Figure
July 3-4 — Goose
July 6 — Yellowcard
July 7 — Trey Anastasio Band
July 8 — Yacht Rock Revue
July 9 — The Head and the Heart + The Revivalists
July 15 — Yungblud
July 22 — The Bouncing Souls
July 27 — The Ghost Inside / Underoath
July 28 — Louis Tomlinson
July 29 — Orville Peck
Aug. 1 — The Backseat Lovers
Aug. 2 — Alter Bridge
Aug. 8 — Incubus
Aug. 18 — The War on Drugs
Aug. 20 — Pixies & Modest Mouse
Aug. 25 — Gimme Gimme Disco
Sept. 1 — Almost Queen
Sept. 2 — Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
Sept. 3 — Yacht Rock Revue
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.
