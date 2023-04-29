Big national acts part of major lineup scheduled for iconic Stone Pony Summer Stage

This summer is going to be jam-packed with a wide variety of entertainment hitting the ever-popular Stone Pony Summer Stage.

What makes this year so special is that in the past few years because of the pandemic there was a hesitation to book the bigger shows because of cancellations due to COVID-19 and the careful approach fans were taking in crowding together to see the shows. It was truly a hassle. That is not the case in 2023, as the schedule at the Stone Pony Summer Stage for 2023 shows ramps up to full speed.

There is only one major change that is on this schedule, Southside Johnny and The Asbury Jukes have been playing their Fourth of July show for years at the famed Summer Stage since it was erected, barring any inclement weather. They moved the show to have Johnny on Labor Day Weekend bookmarked between Almost Queen and Yacht Rock Revue all scheduled for that weekend and in my opinion a great way to end the summer.

The Indigo Girls, B-52s and Goose are all invading Asbury Park. This is the year to go out and enjoy great music at a great venue. The summer of 2023 is set for a time to get back to Rock and Roll. There is a great place to do it The Stone Pony Summer Stage. See you this summer.

The full schedule and ticket info follows:

May 13 — The Interrupters / Frank Turner

June 1 — Indigo Girls

June 2 — Young The Giant

June 3 — Carly Rae Jepsen / AP Pride Party

June 4 — Rainbow Kitten Surprise

June 12 — The Used & Pierce The Veil

June 16 — Demi Lovato

June 17 — The B-52s

June 24 — Streetlight Manifesto

June 25 — Stick Figure

July 3-4 — Goose

July 6 — Yellowcard

July 7 — Trey Anastasio Band

July 8 — Yacht Rock Revue

July 9 — The Head and the Heart + The Revivalists

July 15 — Yungblud

July 22 — The Bouncing Souls

July 27 — The Ghost Inside / Underoath

July 28 — Louis Tomlinson

July 29 — Orville Peck

Aug. 1 — The Backseat Lovers

Aug. 2 — Alter Bridge

Aug. 8 — Incubus

Aug. 18 — The War on Drugs

Aug. 20 — Pixies & Modest Mouse

Aug. 25 — Gimme Gimme Disco

Sept. 1 — Almost Queen

Sept. 2 — Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

Sept. 3 — Yacht Rock Revue

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.