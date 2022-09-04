Big Joe’s Homemade Sauce

In this weekend’s post on our New Jersey 101.5 site I wrote about the best jarred tomato sauce. In the article I must have referred to how you can’t beat homemade sauce at least three times in that writing. There is nothing better than good homemade tomato sauce.

Good sauce needs time for the aromatics and spices to blend into the tomatoes. It should be simmered for a long time being careful not to burn the bottom of the pot.

I like a great balance of garlic, oregano, fresh basil and additional spices that when blended make an outstanding sauce. Once made I store the left over sauce tightly and with care in the freezer for future classic dishes. Everybody has a different way of making good sauce this is mine to share with you. Mangia!

Like good wine, good sauce or gravy as some of my Brooklyn and Northern Jersey friends call it, needs time and patience.

Ingredients:

3 28oz cans crushed tomatoes (I like Tuturroso brand)

1 can diced tomatoes 1 1/2 small can of tomato paste (Italian seasoned is good)

3/4 cup of red wine (I use Chianti or a Merlot or a Pinot Noir)

4 cloves of garlic, crushed or finely diced 9 white button mushrooms, diced

1 small yellow onion (I like Vidalia when in season), diced

2 bay leaves

3 tablespoons of basil

2 tablespoons of dried oregano

4 tablespoons of Romano or Parmesan cheese (I like a blend of these two cheeses)

1 large pinch of sugar

2 tablespoons of olive oil 1 teaspoon of crushed red pepper flakes (I like a little more) freshly ground black pepper salt to taste

Note: I find it almost mandatory to use a wooden spoon and better for your pots!

How to make the sauce:

In a large pot over medium high heat add olive oil. Once oil is warm add onions, mushroom, garlic and salt (salt prevents browning). You don’t want to brown the onions, mushrooms or garlic so add a little salt and cook so onions are a little transparent.

Add oregano, basil, black pepper and sauté briefly, mixing in all the spices. Add diced tomatoes stirring constantly, Add tomato paste, mix well and incorporate. Add crushed tomatoes stirring constantly. Add bay leaves, wine, sugar, crushed pepper flakes. Stir mixture slowly and bring mixture to a slow boil.

Once boiling reduce heat to simmer, stirring the sauce every 5-10 minutes at first so that the sauce doesn’t stick to the bottom. I partially cover the pot to let some of the sauce reduce, simmer for 2-3 hours at very low heat, stirring every 20 minutes or so. About 20 minutes before sauce is ready, add cheese and remove bay leaves.

