Big Joe’s Delicious Zucchini Bread

It's Father's Day this weekend and what dad wouldn't like a homemade loaf of delicious zucchini bread? It's easy to make, you get to use up the extra zucchini from the garden and you can even make extra to freeze for a later day. Dad will appreciate your hard work and feel loved with each tasty slice.

I really like zucchini bread and this recipe was given to me while putting together my first cookbook. It comes from Robyn Mozeika of East Windsor and it’s absolutely terrific. It is one of the most moist breads I have ever tasted. You know I always ponder the thought whether zucchini bread is a dessert or a snack or a side dish. I have no idea. All I know is that it’s good.

I asked Robyn how she became acquainted with this recipe and Robyn writes:

I started making this recipe several years ago as a way to introduce green veggies to my children. During the past few summers we would ride our bikes to a local U-pick farm, pick our zucchini and quickly pedal home to make our loaves of bread. We make it so much that my daughter, CJ (age 9), decided this past year to start her own garden in our backyard so the zucchini is always on hand in the summertime!

Thanks Robyn for the recipe, and I hope you all enjoy a slice of this as a side dish, snack or dessert this weekend!

Ingredients:

Gellman Images

3 eggs

1 ½ cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 cup vegetable oil

2 cups peeled and grated Jersey Fresh zucchini

3 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon baking powder

raisins or nuts (optional)

How to put it together:

Preheat oven 350 degrees. In a large bowl beat eggs and sugar until light and fluffy. Add vanilla, salt, cinnamon, vegetable oil, baking soda and baking powder. Mix well. Mix in grated JERSEY FRESH zucchini. Add flour (and raisins or nuts if using) and mix well.

Pour batter into greased loaf pan and bake for 45-60 minutes. Bread will be done when toothpick inserted in middle comes out clean. Let cool. Enjoy!