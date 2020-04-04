I thought we all could use a little comedy to help ease the tension during these times of uncertainty. I'm happy to present comedians I was privileged to host on my TV show, The Big Joe Henry Variety Show.

Our first comedian was a legend and multi-talented actor, writer and producer. Kevin Meaney died way too young in October, 2016 at the age of 60. His comedy will live on and I'm happy to share his appearance on my show with you. Enjoy!

Keep an eye here for more great comedians coming each weekend.

