Backwards talker but forward thinker, meet Cara Daniello

Cara Daniello is a backwards talker but a forward thinker. She’s been on my TV show, The Big Joe Henry Variety Show and she’s been on my show on the beach in Seaside Heights.

When I came up with the Big Joe Henry Variety Show I wanted a variety side to the show to showcase both musicians and artists and also those entertainment acts that have a novelty affect.

Cara was the perfect addition to the show. She has some amazing ability to spell and talk backwards with lightning speed! At first I thought it was a setup. I thought maybe she had certain words that she studied and could do that with rapid fire delivery.

I was wrong, audience members would shout out words and she without hesitation could spell them backwards then pronounce the word that she just spelled. The audience loved it and so did I; this was the novelty talent that I wanted. What a talent.

In real life Cara is a teacher in Freehold and she amuses her students with her backwards spelling and pronunciation talent. I shared a clip of her appearance on my TV show, The Big Joe Henry Variety Show above.

Enjoy her performance. Thanks Cara for sharing your talent with us.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.