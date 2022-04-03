Back in the 80s and 90s, there was a burst of talent coming on to the comedy scene throughout the country. Comedy shows were packed with new and upcoming comics who thought they would be the next Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld, Robin Williams, or Kevin Meaney.

Stand-up comedy is tough as most of the “up and comers” found out and the comedy scene weeded out many of those who attempted a career in stand-up and after the comedy clubs spit out the bad, the veteran good comedians were left standing to continue their stand-up and branch off into TV and the movies.

Such was the case with multi-talented comedian, actor, and author Kevin Meaney. He was a very funny force in stand-up clubs, movies, and TV. I had a very rare opportunity to talk with Kevin on my TV show several years ago and shortly after, unfortunately, he passed away. This month would have been Kevin’s 66th birthday. I thought I’d share the stand-up that he did on my show and my interview with the comedy legend. I thoroughly enjoyed him and we all miss his overwhelming talent for making us laugh.

He got a big break back in 1986 HBO special followed by appearances on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Late Night with David Letterman, Conan, Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee and other national network shows.

We invited Kevin to be a part of our TV show, The Big Joe Henry Variety Show. While he was a little taken back at the scaled down production of our show, compared to the national shows he saw, Kevin could not have been more enjoyable.

In my interview with him you could see he was a down to earth and sincere person. Kevin talked to me about being a dad to his teenage daughter, the grind of performing on Broadway and touring to the many comedy venues he went to each year.

I have included some of the interview and his very funny comedy set that was performed on my TV show, The Big Joe Henry Variety Show. Enjoy the tremendous talent of Kevin Meany and may he rest in peace.

