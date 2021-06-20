Seaside heights adds another Big Joe Henry Variety Show — Aug. 25

I am so happy to announce that Seaside Heights has given the green light to add a fifth Big Joe Henry Variety Show to this year's summer line up. The Big Joe Henry Variety Show is a fun, multi-talented show featuring Big Joe Henry with house band Pat Guadagno and The Big Band.

Jeff Norris - Photo by: Chris Eannucci - Townsquare Media

Special guests include comedians Jeff Norris, John Pizzi and Peter Sasso. The Big Show also features legendary, Jersey musicians like Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, drummer for the E Street Band, Vini Lopez.

Academy Award winner and Golden Globe winner, who wrote Dirty Dancing's "I've Had the Time of My Life" and "Hungry Eyes," Franke Previte. From Broadway and former Rockette, Lisa Sherman.

Franke Previte & Lisa Sherman - Photo by John Posada

The multi-talented Layonne Holmes from Motor City Revue. Singer songwriter and producer Marc Ribbler, and the very talented female vocal trio The Belle Tones.

Plus dance acts, kids acts, fun novelty acts, we will play the fan favorite, Stump The Big Band and of course there's a few more surprises.

The Big Joe Henry Varitey Show kicks off Wednesday night July 28 at 7:00 p.m. On the boardwalk by the Grant St. entrance in Seaside Heights. Bring your beach chairs and enjoy some of the best live, local entertainment in the state.

Photo by John Posada

The show runs every Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. on the following dates: July 28, Aug. 4, Aug. 11, Aug. 18 and now Aug. 25. Hope to see you in Seaside Heights this summer!