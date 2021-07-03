New Jersey day stay Vacation? Try Seaside Heights

It's been years since Snooki, The Situation and gang from the MTV program Jersey Shore invaded the shores of Seaside Heights.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

As a result, the township of Seaside Heights got a pretty bad reputation. Seaside Heights became a place known for partying, fights and general debauchery.

(Seaside Heights Police via Facebook)

The times they have changed in Seaside Heights. The township has made a significant and herculean effort to make Seaside more family friendly. I have seen it first hand as more family fun events were added, the boardwalk was cleaned up and there is less of a tolerance for bad behavior.

John Posada

I always thoroughly enjoy my time down in Seaside Heights. We are fortunate to perform our Big Joe Henry Variety Show, which this year kicks off Wednesday night July 28.

Casino Pier in Seaside Heights

We enjoy supporting the local business as they like having us there.They have movies on the beach, broadway meets the beach and several fun events that make it worth the trip. For Kids they have Casino Pier with the rides . They also have the Waterpark, pizza, candy and ice cream are all there for the taking.

Seaside Heights beach (Victoria Harlan, Townsquare Media NJ)

Take the time to re-discover Seaside Heights. It's worth the trip and time. You could make it a Wednesday and check-out my Big Joe Henry Variety Show . For all the events check-out Exit82.com. See you this summer in Seaside Heights!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.