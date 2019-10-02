Big Joe’s big response: Joe Pesci’s surprise in a rare interview

This week I had the pleasure of participating in the 2019 Jersey Pro-Am Jam, a big benefit for STI Cares and The Asbury Park Music Foundation.

Part of the Jam weekend was a celebrity golf tournament at beautiful Eagle Oaks Golf & Country Club in Farmingdale. There were celebrities from music, acting and sports all joining in to support the cause. Jersey Jam organizer Denis Gallagher was instrumental in getting sponsors and celebrities to participate — and one of his friends is Joe Pesci.

Denis gave me a big secret heads up that there was a possibility Pesci might be coming to participate. Sure enough, he was there — a very quiet presence, but he was there. Denis and Eagle Oaks owner Dominic Gatto went over to Joe and asked him to come over for a quick interview. He said NO! A firm NO, followed by the statement, “I don’t do interviews."

But Both Denis and Dominick promised that it would be fun and it would be a favor to the charity. Joe came over and told me not to talk about the new movie he's in, “The Irishman.” I said of course not, and promised to keep it light.

Watch my reaction when he talks about the movie.

He was great and I had a blast talking to this iconic movie star. A real Jersey guy. By the way, go see “The Irishman” — it stars Joe, Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino, and it’s directed by Martin Scorsese. It doesn’t get any bigger than that. Release date is Nov. 17, 2019.