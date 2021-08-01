Big Joe Talent Show Postponed tonight due to thunderstorms

This weeks edition of the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show scheduled for tonight, Sunday, August 1 has been postponed due thunderstorms in the area. All contestants for tonight's show will be rescheduled for a different Sunday night. Half will be rescheduled next week Aug. 8 the other half for Aug 15. Please join us next week on Sunday at 7:00 pm in Point Pleasant at Jenkinsons.

