Big Joe shares Lela’s Banana Nut Bread recipe

It’s a wonder my friend Amy Robinson of Shark River has any time to submit a recipe let alone cook. Amy’s a very busy mom and also the Director of Operations for Holiday Express, a 501(c)(3) charity, that I’ve been involved with for many years.

Amy schedules over 50 events in a 31 day period when Holiday Express takes their show on the road to places like soup kitchens, hospices, developmental centers and other places throughout New Jersey that wouldn’t have any type of holiday celebration.

They are a terrific organization and Amy does a fantastic job. Amy is also a good friend who is bright, witty and fun. We’ve shared many laughs throughout the years. Amy passed this recipe on to us from her grandmother Lela. A big thank you goes out to Amy. This banana bread is a number one hit on the charts!

You'll need:

3 ripe bananas

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

3 tablespoons hot water

1/4 cup butter, softened

1 ½ cups flour, sifted

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 egg

1/2 cup walnuts or pecans, chopped

How to put it together:



Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a mixing bowl mash bananas and add sugar. Dissolve baking soda in hot water and add to banana/sugar mixture. Add softened butter, flour and salt. Mix well. Add beaten egg and chopped nuts. Pour into greased loaf pan and bake for 45 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.

