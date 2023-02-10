Big Joe’s Dinner Recipe for Love (penne and vodka sauce, Italian Love Cake)

While I am a fan of going out and supporting local New Jersey restaurants, the thought and effort into making a romantic dinner at home is a great way to impress your significant other. So in honor of Valentine’s Day I have selected two easy recipes that you can prepare that will get you in the mood for love! Enjoy and do the dishes together.

Gina’s Penne and Vodka Sauce

At the many charitable events that I participate in I get to meet many people who give a tremendous amount of themselves to help those that need it the most. Gina Petillo is one of those people. I see her and her husband at so many charitable functions throughout New Jersey.

Gina is a friend who gets involved in the charities that she supports. She is one of those pro-active people who enjoy thinking and acting “outside the box.”

She and I were named Co-Humanitarians of the Year for the FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties (now Fulfill) back in 2006 and I tell you, I was truly honored to be named with her for that terrific award.

I asked Gina to send me one of her favorite recipes and thanks to her, she did. Thanks, Gina, for all that you do for those who need it here in New Jersey and thanks for sharing your terrific dish.

1 medium onion, diced

3 – 4 cloves garlic, minced

4 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons chopped basil

1 cup red sauce (homemade preferred, but you can use store bought in a jar)

1⁄2 cup freshly grated Romano cheese

1 cup heavy cream

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon pepper

1⁄4 cup vodka

1 pound or bag of penne pasta

Sauté onion in olive oil over medium heat. When it starts to turn golden, add garlic and basil. Add a few shots worth of the vodka off the flame then return with the pan tilted to ignite and flambé until flame goes out. Continue until all vodka has been burned off. To this mixture add red sauce, heavy cream, salt and pepper and Romano cheese. Blend mixture and cook over low flame or heat.

In a separate pot, boil water with a drop of olive oil in it. When water comes to a boil, add penne pasta and cook approximately 8 minutes or until desired texture is achieved.

Drain pasta and pour vodka sauce mixture over it. Serve immediately and with extra grated Romano cheese and Italian bread. Delicious! Serves 4-6 people.

Kathleen’s Italian Love Cake

While I love cake I never had a love cake. I’ve had wedding cake but never love cake. Hopefully, this love cake will bring me better luck than my wedding cake. My reception lasted longer than my marriage! Kathleen Anastasia from Pine Hill sent this recipe to us.

Good luck to all of you when you eat this love cake. I hope that you fall in love. At least you’ll fall in love with the cake but don’t eat too much love cake or you’ll get love handles! I’ve got love railings! Thanks, Kathleen, for the recipe and all the best to you.

1 box lemon cake mix

4 eggs

1 teaspoon of vanilla

2 pounds of ricotta cheese

3/4 cups sugar

Prepare cake mix according to package directions. Pour batter into spring lock pan and set aside. In large bowl add cheese, eggs, sugar and vanilla. Blend together with mixer. Pour over cake batter and bake at 350 degrees for one hour. Cool completely before icing.

For the icing:

1 package instant lemon pudding (4oz.)

1 container of Cool Whip (8 oz.)

1 cup milk

Mix pudding with milk and cool whip. Ice cooled cake and chill for 2 hours before serving. (This can also be made with chocolate cake mix and chocolate cool whip.)

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

