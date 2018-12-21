Big Joe as the big jolly one with Bruce Springsteen

Big Joe is getting ready for the 21st Annual Christmas Eve Spectacular . To celebrate let's take a trip down memory lane with this video of a surprise visit by Bruce Springsteen at the 2008 Hope Concert in Red Bank. Big Joe dressed as Santa on stage with Bruce, Southside Johnny, and of course the incredible Holiday Express making it all come together.

If you don't know about Holiday Express, they are a 501C3 charity with more than 70 of the best musicians of the Jersey Shore. They play more than 50 shows between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and with several dozen support staff in tow to deliver not only music but toys, clothing, food and fun to children with cancer, people living with AIDS, the mentally ill, disadvantaged families, the isolated elderly and homeless.

If you would like to support Holiday Express' efforts you can donate here . Hope you all have a very Merry Christmas and enjoy the holiday with your family and friends!