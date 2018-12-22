Join Big Joe Henry for the 21st annual Christmas Eve Spectacular

The tradition continues Monday Dec. 24 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. It's the 21st annual Big Joe Christmas Eve Spectacular. Enjoy the night with your family and friends while Big Joe plays your Christmas requests and dedications.

Throughout the show Big Joe will go live to Bob Williams in the New Jersey 101.5 Santa Tracking Station as he tracks Santa's progress from the North Pole to the great Garden State. Plus, Big Joe will read The Night Before Christmas in front of a roaring fireplace.

And it’s all presented on your radio with limited interruption!

Call in your Christmas requests to 800-283-1015 starting at 5 p.m or tweet them @NJ1015 using #request. We hope you enjoy the night with your family and friends. Merry Christmas from “the big guy” - and Santa too!