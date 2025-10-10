Big cities and small towns are very different.

Let me nerd out about “Gilmore Girls” for a moment. When people think of cozy they might picture Stars Hollow where Lorelei and Rory lived.

It often seemed like fall and you could almost smell the crisp air and that fresh coffee coming from Luke’s. It’s almost the very definition of cozy.

A big city being cozy though? Can you even have such a thing?

PrivacyJournal did a study of over 100 U.S. cities and ranked them to see which were the coziest.

Jersey City Photo by Zhen Yao on Unsplash loading...

How do you measure the coziness of a city?

PrivacyJournal did a study of over 100 U.S. cities and ranked them to see which were the coziest.

They looked at everything, from walkable neighborhoods to the number of cozy Airbnbs, coffee shops, tea houses, bakeries, libraries, and independent bookstores.

They also took into account charming creative activities like pottery studios and cooking classes.

All things considered, it was Jersey City that ranked No. 1.

From PrivacyJournal:

Jersey City claims the top spot through an exceptional performance in Comfort Spots, ranking #1 in this category. This waterfront city across from Manhattan has cultivated a remarkable collection of independent coffee shops, cozy bookstores and inviting bakeries, particularly in neighborhoods like The Heights and Downtown.

The city's proximity to New York provides urban energy while maintaining its own distinct, more intimate character.

Read More: These are the places in NJ truckers say have the worst drivers

Journal Square Recent construction in Journal Square (Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration)) loading...

And that view of the Manhattan skyline at night, amirite?

Rounding out the Top 10 rankings were Miami, Orlando, St. Louis, Honolulu, Portland, NYC, Minneapolis, Boston, and San Francisco.

So don’t let anyone tell you a bigger city can’t bring the charm. But I’m sorry, I don’t think you’re going to find your Jess or Luke there.

2025 Asbury Park Zombie Walk The 17th annual Asbury Park Zombie Walk on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry and 94.3 The Point and 94.5 WPST DJ Matt Ryan broadcast from the boardwalk. Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

The Best Horror Movie From Every Year Counting down a century's worth of monsters, demons and things that go bump in the night. Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci

LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today. Gallery Credit: Stacker

New Jersey's Halloween decorations NJ1015 asked New Jerseyans to send in picture of how they've decorated their homes for Halloween. Check out these spooktacular lawns! Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈