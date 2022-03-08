Big career fair coming to Parsippany, NJ
During the pandemic and the “Great Resignation”, many people took the opportunity to re-think their job goals and career path. If you’re one of them and are now looking for a new challenge, visiting a career fair might be a good place to start.
Career fairs give you the opportunity to talk to a wide variety of employers, some of whom you might not have previously considered.
So, get those resumes updated as a major career fair will be held in Parsippany this week. The event will be held Thu., March 10 from 5-7 PM at the Parsippany Sheraton.
Over 30 companies will be recruiting; some of the positions they will be looking to fill include:
Warehouse & Logistics Specialists
Dispensary Technicians
Sales Executives
Manufacturing Operators
Utilities Operators
Quality Control Technicians
CMA's & CTA's
Home Health Aides
Energy Auditors
Energy Technicians
Marketing Specialists
Customer Service Representatives
The job fair is being put on by Career Showcase.
We continue to receive requests from our partner employers in the region that are eager to fill thousands of open jobs in NJ. We plan to continue holding these live & in person job fairs in 2022 and beyond to help our businesses connect with job seekers in our area" said Career Showcase's Managing Director Brad Edwards.
Job seekers who plan to attend these events must pre-register here. Attendees are advised to bring several copies of their resume and wear attire appropriate for interviewing.
Companies that want to be part of future events should call 732-242-2532.
