Battle over school board budget in NJ town gets heated (Opinion)

It must be election season. The battles at the local level are heating up in one town, even though the election isn't even this year.

My friend, Mayor Jamie Barberio, has been pushing for an audit of the school board budget which accounts for about two-thirds of the town's spending and he's getting pushback. So much in fact that one of the school board members used a meeting recently to start screaming at him and hurling wild accusations.

The mayor stays cool under pressure and has been a strong and successful steward of the people's money since regaining the office a few years ago.

As we head toward the national election on November 5, it's critical to make sure that we don't lose focus on what's happening locally. So much of what is flowing out of your bank account toward government coffers is decided at the local level, so it's critical to be informed and involved.

145914665 hermosawave loading...

Mayor Barberio is a strong, effective leader in Morris County's largest town and he's not afraid to stand up for the residents and fight on their behalf.

LOOK: States sending the most people to New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to New Jersey using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈