Beware of deer-trampling dogs, say NJ veterinarians

We often talk about the dangers of encountering deer on the roads in New Jersey, especially during mating season. Unless you’ve encountered it, you can’t believe the amount of distractions that a deer can cause. They are heavy, strong, and stupid. And that’s a dangerous combination. But you never think about the danger and the threat that deer may be to your own animals.

According to an article on Patch.com, there’s a new threat out there. One that you may never have thought of and that we all need to be aware of: Family pets being trampled by deer in their own backyard. Red Bank veterinary hospital is highlighted in the story, about a seven pound Malky who is nearly trampled to death by a deer. A North Arlington couple watched in horror as an adult deer pounded on their beloved dog , Chewy almost to the point of death.

Because of New Jersey’s population density and new animal worship sensibilities, deer have been driven nuts. We move into areas that they are used to hanging around in so they run amok in places they never used to and because we don’t kill enough of them, this is happening more and more.

The veterinarians at Red Bank Veterinary Hospital, the ones who operated on Chewy and saved his life, want New Jerseyans to know that this happens more commonly than one would think. And I don’t doubt it. I’ve seen the wreckage they do to cars. A tiny animal is no match.

