Beware of cable bill scam going around New Jersey

The TV landscape has changed a lot in the last decade.

Lots of people have cut the cord with cable and use other methods of getting their television programming, from antennas, to satellite to Sling, Filo or any other streaming service.

Most people who hang on to cable are skewing older.

The highest percentage being over 65.

With older people being the bulk of cable subscribers and the group most vulnerable to scams, they are being targeted by scammers offering a deal. Don't take it.

Dozens of people in my area are reacting to an online account of how these creeps are trying to take their money.

They pretend to be with Xfinity and have all of their billing and programming information somehow. They offered lower the customer's bill to $115 a month if they paid six months in advance, totaling $695.

It sounded like a good deal but she didn't bite. Other neighbors called the company and were told not to bite. It's a scam.

If you do get a call from your cable company, utility or any other company you do business with, don't do anything until you call an authorized published number from that company.

As the economy gets worse, more and more people will look for ways to save money, especially retirees on a fixed income.

The more desperate people get to save money, the more these scammers will turn up. Be skeptical and be careful. It can be a scary world out there.

