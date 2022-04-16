Asbury Park, NJ spot nationally recognized for best dessert in the land

One thing to know about Food Network is that they get super specific when it comes to their lists of 'best of's.'

When it comes to one particular dessert, a Jersey Shore favorite was tops!

Food Network compiled a list of its 'Best Shaved Ice Desserts' in the U.S.

Shaved ice? They mean Italian Ice, right?

Anyway, some major cities made the cut to the top 10 including San Diego, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Chicago.

Did I mention Asbury Park?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BmhFx1IggC6/

Congratulations to Asbury Park's own Betty's Ice Box and their 'Watermelon Ice Shave' for making Food Network's list!

Food Network wrote:

There’s nothing like a cool treat while you're strolling the boardwalk, which makes Betty’s the perfect stop for shaved ice, ice cream, and popsicles. A favorite is the brightly hued watermelon shaved ice dessert, which is served in a half of a small watermelon. The shaved ice lies on top of some vanilla soft serve and chunks of fresh watermelon and is dotted with mini chocolate chips to make it look like the real thing (and make for an Instagrammable moment!).

You've likely seen these strolling up and down the boards of Asbury Park.

To answer your question, yes this creation tastes as good as it looks!

But, that's not all! Betty's makes its own unique pops like:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMu3D_-AIEV/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMr8ZStA2mN/

Betty's has gelato, cookie ice cream sandwiches, traditional soft serve, and plant-based and vegan options.

We are talking Asbury Park after all.

