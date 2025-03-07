10 best affordable NJ restaurants — that aren’t fast food

🍴 Going out to eat can be expensive

Looking to make dinner plans but don’t want to break the bank? OpenTable has a list of the Top 10 New Jersey restaurants for unbeatable value.

Each month, OpenTable analyzes nearly 2 million global diner reviews from the past four months. The restaurant reservation site sorts the results by location and category to help people discover new, favorite restaurants.

As of Feb. 5, 2025, these are the Top 10 Best Value Restaurants in New Jersey.

Do you agree with their picks?

Colombia Kaliente (Google Street View) Colombia Kaliente (Google Street View) loading...

30 E. Palisade Avenue, Englewood

Every dish at Colombia Kaliente celebrates the rich, culinary heritage of Colombia, using authentic Colombian ingredients sourced locally whenever possible. Dishes are piled hig with traditional meats and sides.

One OpenTable Review reads: “So many good food options. I celebrated my birthday. I want to come back and try more food. Good fair food price.”

Caffe Piazza (Google Street View) Caffe Piazza (Google Street View) loading...

649 Route 206 North, Hillsborough

Caffe Piazza is a family-owned Italian restaurant in downtown Hillsborough since 1995. The chef prides on making authentic dishes from his region of Calabria, and is often seen in the dining room talking with patrons. At Caffe Piazza, fresh ingredients are always used to prepare orders.

One OpenTable Review reads: “Antonio and the staff make an absolutely fantastic family atmosphere. Everyone feels at home here and the food is top notch. It’ll always be one of our favorite places to be.”

Bivio (Facebook) Bivio (Facebook) loading...

107 Pine Street, Montclair

Bivio’s passion is authentic Neapolitan pizza. “Napoli, our love of the city, its cuisine, and in particular, its pizza, is where our story began,” the restaurant wrote on its website. It’s all about the dough. True to Neapolitan tradition, and the passion of the pizzaioli, Bivio’s makes its pizza using “00” flour from Naples, San Marzano DOP tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, fresh basil, fior di latte or bufala mozzarella, and sea salt. The dough is gently mixed using a 28-year old “lieveto madre” (natural yeast culture), then with intense heat is baked in a wood burning oven.

One OpenTable Review reads: “Outstanding pizza as always. This is truly my happy place. The dough is perfection and the specials are always the perfect bite. We had the burrata with prosciutto and truffle oil and the Doppio Margherita with Guanciale and the special pizza off the night Italian peas, with peppers on vodka sauce with basil. All were outstanding!!!”

Cafe Vincotto (Google Street View) Cafe Vincotto (Google Street View) loading...

579 Springfield Avenue, Berkeley Heights

Flavors will dance on your palate and memories will be created with every bite at his BYOB contemporary European-American restaurant.

You’ll find that every dish created is a masterpiece at Café Vincotto. Each one is meticulously prepared using on the finest ingredients, sourced from local farmers and artisans or imported from trusted vendors. Impeccable service is “our hallmark.”

One OpenTable Review reads: “Might be my favorite Union County restaurant. Everything we order here is so good, but I always return to the pappardelle Bolognese and chicken Milanese (best I've ever had). Make sure to have the baklava sundae, you won't be disappointed. Very fairly priced and a BYOB, can't be beat!”

Grazie Bistro (Instagram) Grazie Bistro (Instagram) loading...

2633 Main Street, Lawrenceville

This modern BYOB Italian restaurant is committed to a farm-to-table philosophy, delivering an authentic experience with every dish. Executive Chef Marco D’Amico, who hails from the Abruzzo region of Italy, uses freshly sourced ingredients to create culinary masterpieces.

One OpenTable Review reads: “We had a wonderful dinner at this excellent BYOB. They make their own pastas and I highly recommend it.”

Canal House Station (Google Street View) Canal House Station (Google Street View) loading...

2 Bridge Street, Milford

The two women behind Canal House Station are Christopher Hirsheimer and Melissa Hamilton. They are the cooks, the writers, and the artists. In 2007, they founded Canal House, which also includes a publishing venture and a culinary, photography, and design studio. Their cookbook, “Canal House Cooks Every Day,” received a James Beard Award in 2012.

In 2019, they opened the BYOB restaurant, a hidden gem tucked into an elegantly restored 1870s train station on the banks of the Delaware River. The modern American cuisine is inspired by local ingredients that are ripe and in season in Hunterdon and Bucks counties. The restaurant offers “Sunday Dinner” every Sunday.

One OpenTable Review reads: “This place is the best dining experience in NJ Elegant but understated! Food is impeccably prepared and delicious in every way. Pre fixe menus never disappoint and always willing to accommodate special needs. Been here several times for dinner both their Sunday night Italian meals or Friday evening. Special occasion place as it’s not inexpensive but worth a visit. BYOB too!!”

La Campagnola (Google Street View) La Campagnola (Google Street View) loading...

439 OakShade Road, Shamong

If you love a juicy steak, check out La Campagnola which serves up some of the best certified Angus beef steaks. Chef Michael offers weekly specials. Jumbo crab legs are offered on Monday and Tuesday, and there are prime rib specials on Thursday and Sunday, too. “Our pork chop was #1 in South Jersey,” the restaurant said. It’s also known for its seafood and Italian specialty dishes. There’s a fine wine list as well as 20 draft beers and 20 bottled beers available. There is live entertainment Thursday- Saturday nights, too.

One OpenTable Review reads: “My favorite restaurant, I don't know what the chefs do to the food, but it's always top-notch. Lovely environment as well we eat here frequently.❤️”

Goodfellas (Google Street View) Goodfellas (Google Street View) loading...

661 Midland Avenue, Garfield

Experience the pleasures of exceptional Italian cuisine in a warm, comfortable atmosphere. The chefs create traditional favorites and unique specials with only the finest quality seasonal ingredients. Savor the flavors of delicious homemade pastas, fresh seafood, chicken, veal and beef dishes.

One OpenTable Review reads: “Love going to Goodfellas restaurant anytime because the food is always great, and the service is always great. The owner is always walking around to make sure everyone is happy and if there is a problem he will take care of it. I also like that you are not rushed into eating your meal which makes it very relaxing and enjoyable.”

Oasis (Google Street View) Oasis (Google Street View) loading...

498 Haddon Avenue, Collingswood

If you’re looking for fresh, high-quality Mexican food in a relaxed, cozy atmosphere, you must check out Oasis Mexican Grill. Dine on an assortment of Mexican classics like burritos, fajitas, enchiladas, and tacos. For the adventurous diner, try the Langosta Enchiladas (lobster cream sauce topped with melted Oaxaca cheese) and Chile En Nogada (two roasted poblano peppers filled with Oaxaca cheese, a mix of fruits of peach, pair, apple and raisins, smothered in walnut cream sauce, topped with pomegranates, and served with rice and beans).

One OpenTable Review reads: “Food was delicious and reasonably priced. Staff was very friendly and attentive. Will definitely come back here.”

Churrasco Grill (Google Street View) Churrasco Grill (Google Street View) loading...

137 N. Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha

This family-owned and operated BYOB restaurant was established in 2005. At Churrasco Grill, you’ll enjoy the best of Argentina and Peru. The wood charcoal grill and rotisserie is the star of the restaurant, located in the far end of the dining room. You’ll see the grill master do what he does best---grill your steak or seafood to perfection. Try the pollo a la brasa, the mix grill, branzino, or chaufa (Asian-inspired fried rice with seafood). Popular appetizers including shrimp iza, ceviche, and homemade baked empanadas. Save room for desserts, all popular ones from Peru and Argentina.

One OpenTable Review reads: “Great little place,A hidden gem. The Food is excellent Family owned and operated. You will not be disappointed.”

Bon Appetit!

