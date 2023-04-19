Sip, don’t slurp. Here are 10 of the best teahouses in NJ

☕ Here is a list of 10 of the best teahouses in New Jersey

☕ Get back to the art of conversation over a pot of tea and some scones

☕ Most NJ teahouses require reservations and offer different packages

Pinkies down, hold the cup by the handle, sit up straight, sip quietly, never dunk the scones, use your indoor voice, and dab your mouth gently with the corner of the linen napkin.

These are some of the tea etiquette rules one should follow when enjoying afternoon tea at one of the 10 best tea rooms in New Jersey.

Teaberry's Tea House (Photo Credit: Jen Ursillo)

Teaberry’s Tea Room

2 Main Street, Flemington

Tea Room Hours: Thursday - Monday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Closed Tuesday and Wednesday)

Built in 1822, the Teaberry’s House is one of the oldest homes in Flemington. It is a Federal-style Colonial with gingerbread touches later added to fit in with the town’s Victorian nature.

You will feel like you stepped back into time as you enjoy one of many tea rooms inside this restored Victorian home.

As soon as you open the doors, you’ll be greeted with this beautiful floor-to-ceiling upside-down Christmas tree that is decorated for each season of the year.

There are two gorgeous tea rooms on the first floor of the house and more tea rooms upstairs, all with different names and different themes. Each one is beautifully decorated with gorgeous tea pieces, paintings, knick-knacks, and more. You can’t help but just sit and soak in all the charm oozing from all parts of the tea house.

There are two charming powder rooms, one on each level, again brewing with charm and history. There’s even a bathtub full of hats!

Fresh flowers and linens adorn each table along with China teacups and saucers.

Choose from more than 150 teas and flavors, including Cucumber Watermelon, Peppermint Patty, Chocolate Coconut Truffle, French Lavender, Lady Godiva, and Berry Rhubarb. Each teapot comes piping hot, wrapped with an adorable floral cozy.

Enjoy lunch or afternoon tea served in the English tradition. Everything from assorted tea sandwiches, quiches, salads, soups, pastries, and scones with clotted cream and lemon curd are on the menu. The best part is that every time you visit, the menu changes so you’re sure to try something new every time.

Prices vary depending on the tea tier you order, ranging from $27 to $66.

The Castle Collection: Tea sandwiches and a pot of tea. Cost is $27

Lady Astor’s Cream Tea: Two scones with lemon curd, clotted cream, and preserves and a pot of tea $27

Miss Teaberry’s Sweets: Bite-size dessert assortment and a pot of tea $27

Princess or Prince Tea: (under 12) Tea sandwiches, scones with whipped cream and preserves, a bite-size dessert assortment, a pot of tea, cocoa, or lemonade. Cost is $29

Milady’s Tea: Tea sandwiches, scones with lemon curd, clotted cream and preserves, a bite-size dessert assortment, and a pot of tea. Cost is $58

Duchess’s Delight Tea: Milady’s Tea with a choice of a cup of soup or petite garden or Windsor salad. Cost is $62

Queen’s Royal Tea: Milady’s Tea with both a cup of soup and a petite garden or Windsor salad. Cost is $66.

Be sure to visit the gift shop to pick up your favorite tea and accessories.

Mathis House Victorian Tea Room (Photo Credit: Mathis House)

Mathis House: A Victorian Bed and Breakfast and Tea Room

600 Main Street, Toms River

The Tea Room is open Wednesday - Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Mathis House is also bursting with history and charm. It is the former home of Thomas A. Mathis, who early in the last century, was a leading political figure in Ocean County. The mansion is a stunning example of Dutch Revival architecture, which was built in 1898.

The grand three-story mansion has a grand porch, beautifully manicured lawns, and the original preserved carriage house. The focal point of the entrance includes a wooden oak staircase near the baby grand piano that leads up to the second floor with five guest suites.

The Mathis House is a bed and breakfast, but it also serves afternoon tea five days a week.

You’ll be greeted into the tea room with crisp linens, fine English Bone china, teapots with cozies, and tiered luncheon servers.

The Victorian Afternoon Tea presentation includes a freshly brewed pot of tea of your choice, a seasonal salad, a petite cup of soup, a homemade scone with clotted cream and lemon curd, and an assortment of five different types of tea sandwiches, and a full plate of homemade desserts.

There are more than 50 teas available including flavors like Almond Joy, Blueberry Cordial, Lavender Lemon, Raspberry Mint, and Pineapple Upside Down Cake.

Afternoon tea reservations are required with advance payment of $50 per person plus tax and gratuity on weekends. It’s $20 for children 12 and under, and free for kids five and under.

Lady Magpie's Tea and Curiosities (Photo Credit: Lady Magpie)

Lady Magpie’s Tea and Curiosities

The Captain’s House at the Tuckerton Seaport

120 W. Main St. Tuckerton

Open Friday - Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Owners Phyllis and Grant Buford have always wanted to open a tea room. So, for years they worked with Tuckerton Seaport, organizing tea fundraisers. Then, in the summer of 2018, they worked with the seaport to transform the Captain’s House into Lady Magpie’s Tea and Curiosities.

The tea room is inspired by the Steampunk aesthetic and a desire to preserve local history. Steampunk combines the Victorian era with retro-futuristic creations.

The tea room is constantly changing its menu so you’re sure to indulge in different treats every time you visit.

Some highlights:

The Captain’s Tea features a cup of soup followed by an assortment of finger sandwiches, a scone with clotted cream and jam, and an array of desserts with a pot of tea. $28

Afternoon Tea features an assortment of finger sandwiches, a scone with clotted cream and jam, and an array of desserts with a pot of tea. $25.

Simply enjoy two cones with clotted cream and jam with a pot of tea for $11 or maybe satisfy your sweet tooth with scones, dessert, and tea for merely $15.

Be sure to visit the gift shop and take home a wonderful curiosity.

Prince Tea House, Princeton (Photo Credit: Prince Tea House)

Prince Tea House

4437 Route 27, Princeton

Open Sun - Thu 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fri - Sat. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Think French-Asian fusion and that’s Prince Tea House. According to its website, the tea house considers tea to be an indulgent drink, full of flavor and a “delightful source of experience for the senses.”

Afternoon tea consists of assorted mini pastries, scones, finger sandwiches, and tea.

Their freshly-made waffles are crispy and fluffy and come with one dressing and one fruit of your choice.

Cup of tea (Photo Credit: Jen Ursillo)

Jane's Tea House

602 Station Avenue, Haddon Heights

Open Wednesday - Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At Jane’s Tea House, you’ll be treated to old-world charm as you enjoy afternoon tea.

Afternoon tea consists of a pot of tea or iced tea (with 30 plus flavors to choose from), Jane’s “signature tea cookie of the month”, four tea sandwiches including the tea sandwich of the month, chicken salad with cranberries on wheatberry bread, egg salad on a croissant, and cucumber dill on swirl rye, one sweet scone or one savory scone of your choice with clotted cream and jam or herb butter, and a “Definitely Not Plain Jane” dessert. Adults $34.95. Seniors $32.95.

Tot tea is for guests 12 and under. For $22.95, young guests will be served a pot of tea, iced tea, or lemonade, plus Jane’s “signature tea cookie of the month,” three tea sandwiches which include jam tea sandwich, egg salad on a croissant, and ham and cheese pinwheel, one sweet or savory scone of your choice with clotted cream and jam or herb butter, and a “Definitely Not Plain Jane” dessert.

The Brunch Box consists of two individual quiches, three sweet scones, three savory scones with spreads, and a pound of chicken salad with cranberries for $45.

Enjoy a growing selection of teas including English favorites, black teas, oolong, rooibos, green, decaf, and more.

Jane’s Tea House will even help you plan a tea party with a theme, table centerpieces, and favors.

Parisian Tea Room (Photo Credit: Parisian Tea Room)

The Parisian Tea Room

165 Amboy Road, Suite 723, Morganville

Open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Parisian Tea Room NJ is open for afternoon tea and high tea on weekends. It also is a quaint spot to host a baby shower, bridal shower, birthday party, or just a girls’ day out.

The tea room provides a unique, authentic French dining experience complete with a curated menu and white glove service.

Tea is by reservation only.

You’ll feel like an aristocrat during the 1920s in Paris once you step into the tea rooms which are decorated to make you feel like you are part of that era.

Afternoon Tea (light faire) consists of a green salad du jour, a croissant sandwich (either egg or chicken salad, croque monsieur--ham and gruyere cheese served warm, or hummus and cucumber), French macarons and assorted pastries for desserts and selection of imported French teas. Cost is $55.

High Tea (heavier faire) consists of green salad du jour, soup du jour, cheese quartet: assorted French cheeses with fresh berries or compote, a croissant sandwich, French macarons, assorted pastries, a selection of imported French teas, cappuccinos or an exclusive hot chocolate blend. Cost is $75.

Sweet Tease Tea Room (Photo Credit: Sweet Tease)

Sweet Tease Tea Room

604 Main Street, Belmar

Open Wednesday - Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

At Sweet Tease Tea Room, The Beatrix Potter’s Garden Party costs $37.50 per person. Children 10 years and under are $25 pp with a children’s menu.

Each guest will be treated to three petite savory items and three petite desserts in addition to scones, clotted cream, and jam.

During the tea, choose from English Breakfast or Orchard Fresh Chair. Enjoy a starter of ginger carrot soup. The three savory items include Mr. McGregor’s Cucumbers with Dill, Jermima’s Egg Salad, and Mrs. McGregor’s Chicken Salad.

The next course consists of vanilla scones with strawberry and clotted cream.

For dessert, enjoy Cotton-Tail Cupcakes (coconut with meringue frosting), Peter Rabbit Cupcakes (carrot with pecans and cream cheese frosting), and Sunshine Squares (lemon meringue with a shortbread crust).

Reservations are a must.

Harmony Tea Room (Photo Credit: Harmony Tea Room)

Harmony Tea Room

224 Fairview Avenue, Westwood

Open Wednesday - Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed Monday and Tuesday)

Harmony Tea Room presents guests with a quaint, calm tea dining experience. Inspired by afternoon teas in England, Harmony has more than 35 teas to choose from, along with a menu that features warm scones (cranberry, chocolate chip, oatmeal apricot, and plain), savory finger sandwiches, and more.

Some tea flavors include Butterscotch, Raspberry Champagne, Bourbon Street Vanilla, and Egyptian Chamomile.

The Sereni-tea features freshly baked scones, assorted finger sandwiches and savories, a selection of sweets, and a pot of tea for $24.

The Tranquili-tea features soup or salad of the day, freshly baked scones, assorted finger sandwiches, savories, sweets, and a pot of tea for $28.

The Hospitali-tea offers guests both soup and salad of the day, a freshly baked scone, assorted sandwiches, savories, a selection of sweets, and a pot of tea for $32.

The Juvenili-tea is perfect for young ladies and gentlemen ages 12 and under. For $15, each child will get peanut butter and jelly, peanut butter and fluff, Nutella, and turkey sandwiches, a choice of scones, a selection of sweets, and a pot of either tea, hot chocolate, or lemonade.

Reservations are strongly recommended. All reservations will have a time limit of up to two hours.

High Societea Tea House (Photo Credit: High Societea)

High Societea Tea House

20 Old Newark Pompton Turnpike, Wayne

Open: Thursday - Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Closed Monday - Wednesday)

This tea room prides itself on taking someone back in time to enjoy a nice pot of tea and engage in the lost art of conversation. Located in historic Wayne, the High Societea Tea House is listed with the Wayne Historical Society as the first official post office, dating back to 1895.

Each guest will be served their own pot of tea in a handmade cozy. Everything is prepared fresh with locally grown farm fresh produce and organic products available. Seasonal flowers are used to decorate the dishes.

Young Royal Tea (under age 10) consists of a choice of tea, two scones, lemon curd, clotted cream, a special tea sandwich, and mini sweets. Cost is $16.95.

Light Tea: Choice of tea, two scones, lemon curd, and clotted cream, quiche with soup or salad, and a mini muffin. Cost is $20.95

Princess Tea: Choice of tea, two scones, lemon curd, clotted cream, choice of soup or salad, and assorted tea sandwiches. Cost is $23.95.

High Tea: Choice of Tea, two scones with lemon curd and clotted cream, assorted tea sandwiches, sweets, and a plated dessert. Cost is $26.95.

Queen’s Tea: Choice of tea, quiche with soup or salad, two scones with lemon curd and clotted cream, assorted tea sandwiches, sweets, and a plated dessert. Cost is $32.95.

For sandwich types, scones, and tea flavors, please visit the website.

A Sweet Memory Tea Room (Photo Credit: A Sweet Memory)

A Sweet Memory Cake Shoppe and Tea Room

521 Route 9, Waretown

Open Wednesday - Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last sitting is 3 p.m. (Closed Monday and Tuesday)

The Sweet Memory Tea Room is beautifully decorated for all ages with antique china, teapots, linen, and lace.

Reservations for the tea room are highly suggested.

There are two ways to enjoy the tea room.

High Tea: This is an all-inclusive lunch package that is the chef’s choice, served on tiered trays by the course. High Tea begins with an individual pot of tea per person. The first course consists of a fresh garden salad with house dressing. The second course is a homemade seasonal soup. The third course consists of four varieties of dainty tea sandwiches. The fourth course includes baked scones served with creams and jams. The fifth course is an assortment of petite desserts. Cost is $32.95.

A La Carte: Make selections from the tea room menu. Choose from here.

The outdoor tea garden also allows you to enjoy nature and a beautiful spring or fall afternoon. Plan a private tea party for you and your friends.

So, this spring, and all year through, grab a pot of tea with some friends, sit, relax, talk and laugh.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

