‘Best steakhouse’ in New Jersey is among the top in U.S.

The food and drink website Daily Meal has come up with a list of the best steakhouses in every state.

Calling steak "America's most emblematic food," the writers at Daily Mail took it upon themselves to select one spot per state that best serves consumers' carnivorous desires.

New Jersey's No. 1 spot, according to the site, is located in Bergen County.

The River Palm Terrace, in Edgewater, is tops in the Garden State, the list says.

From the Daily Mail list:

The River Palm Terrace has been in business for over 40 years. During this time, it has perfected a short but select menu that spotlights steakhouse classics including a porterhouse for two and a range of filet mignons. Chef Luis Montesinos' seafood appetizers also delight, especially the aptly named Colossal Shrimp Cocktail.

Check out the full list from Daily Mail here.

New York's honor goes to Cote, a Korean/American steakhouse in New York City. Barclay Prime in Philadelphia, with its $140 cheesesteak, takes the top spot in Pennsylvania.

According to the River Palm website, what sets the restaurant apart from competitors is “quality, quality, quality”.

"We are dedicated to serving you the finest quality ingredients that we bring into our restaurants," the site says. "Our distinguished, professional wait staff is considered the highest-rated butler service in the area and pride themselves in creating a memorable dining experience for you."

The River Palm Terrace is located at 1416 River Road in Edgewater.

According to the website, you need a reservation for lunch or dinner service. The restaurant opens at 11:30 a.m. daily. It closes at 10 p.m. during the week and at 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

