The 30 best rated schools in NJ according to 2021-2022 results

TRENTON – The state’s latest education “report cards” for schools reflect a gradual return to normal from the height of the pandemic, with assessment results and accountability data back in the mix.

One thing still missing from the state School Performance Reports for the 2021-2022 school year is student growth data, due to the cancellation of statewide assessments in the 2019- 2020 and 2021-2022 school years.

That metric will return in the next annual report, according to the Department of Education.

A New Jersey 101.5 analysis of the top 30 rated schools across performance reports statewide shows they are concentrated in just 10 counties.

The performance reports include indicators for language arts and mathematics proficiency and growth, graduation rate and school quality, as linked to chronic absenteeism.

Bergen County had the most — eight schools —among the top 30, while Monmouth and Morris counties each had five schools within the top rankings.

The 30 best rated schools in New Jersey Here are the top 30 schools statewide, based on their 2021-2022 New Jersey School Performance Reports — involving scores for language arts, math and attendance.

Detailed information — including student demographics; graduation and postsecondary rates, as well as participation and performance on the SAT, PSAT, and ACT tests; participation in Advanced Placement (AP), International Baccalaureate (IB), and dual enrollment courses that allow students to earn college credit while still in high school — is found in the full NJDOE report.

“While this data does not fully capture the unique circumstances and efforts of each school community, these reports are one important tool that can be used to identify successes and challenges, engage in dialogue, and work collectively toward improving the education and supports provided to all students,” Acting Commissioner of Education Angelica Allen-McMillan said in a written statement.

From the same data, which NJ schools ranked the lowest in performance? Here's the bottom 30:

The 30 worst rated schools in New Jersey Here are the 30 lowest-rated schools statewide, based on their 2021-2022 New Jersey School Performance Reports — involving scores for language arts, math and attendance.

How did NJ towns with the top performing schools fare when it came to their property tax bills last year? Here's a look at 2022 average rates — from the biggest cut to the highest increase.

Up or down? Average property tax changes in NJ in 2022 Below are the average property tax bills for every municipality in New Jersey last year.

The towns are listed from the biggest cut in the average bill to the highest increase. On the county maps, the deeper red color means a higher increase above 2% whereas the darker green signifies a smaller increase or a reduction.

Each listing also shows how the average tax bill is split among the county, school and municipal governments.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

