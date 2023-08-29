Best places to go kayaking in New Jersey

One of the best gifts I've ever received was getting a kayak from my kids last Father's Day. It's great exercise and a really good opportunity to experience nature close up.

Modern kayaks are very easy to use and quite safe. It's always a good idea to wear a life vest no matter if you're on a small lake, in one of our many bays or floating down a stream.

You might not think of New Jersey as a kayaker's paradise, but it truly is. There are ocean kayaks you can launch off the beach and there are dozens of other places to rent one to try it out.

We've compiled a list of where you can best try your hand at taking a kayak on the waters of the Great Garden State.

One of the most unique places to go is right out of Hoboken or Jersey City on the Hudson River with great views of New York City. You can try Hoboken Cove Community Boathouse.

Or try Urban Paddle in Jersey City.

If you've got your own and want a completely opposite experience, head way north to Lake Wawayanda in West Milford, Passaic County.

One of my favorites and the largest lake in New Jersey is Lake Hopatcong with several choices. Try Lake Hopatcong Adventure Company. Or check out Lakeview Marina.

Head down to the southern part of the state and take a leisurely kayak or canoe trip through the Jersey Pine Barrens. There's Pineland Adventures. Or check out Mick's Pine Barrens Canoe and Kayak Rental.

This one is a hidden gem of a place to canoe or kayak right in Central Jersey. The Rahway River. You can find many spots along the river to launch your own or rent one from Cranford Canoe Club.

Parvin State Park in Newfield, Gloucester County is another great place to check out in South Jersey. You can rent a kayak or from Al and Sam's.

Hunterdon County is beautiful any time of year and you can kayak right in downtown Clinton with the folks at Yellow Dog Paddle. They even service Spruce Run and Round Valley Reservoirs.

Here are three great resources to find the perfect kayaking spot in your part of the state.

Or be adventurous and check out a completely different part of New Jersey that you've yet to discover. You won't be disappointed!

