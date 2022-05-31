Best places to go hatchet throwing in New Jersey

Looking for a fun and thrilling way to spend an evening? Skip bowling — try hatchet throwing.

People have been lining up to try this new trendy activity. Women and men with hatchets in hand hurling them towards the wooden targets in front of them.

There are hatchet throwing places popping up all over New Jersey, many of which are BYOB.

Adobe Source Stock By: Ty Adobe Source Stock By: Ty loading...

I recently went to Stumpy’s Hatchet House on Route 22 in Green Brook. I reserved an hour slot before we went. It was $25 per person, for one hour of throwing.

Stumpy's Photo by Jordan Jansson Stumpy's Photo by Jordan Jansson loading...

I was a bit intimidated but excited at first. An instructor joined us before we started and walked us through how to throw the axe safely and procedures.

Stumpy's Photo by Jordan Jansson Stumpy's Photo by Jordan Jansson loading...

Stumpy’s has created a great atmosphere, with 14 throwing pits set up.

We had our own space, and I felt we had a lot of personal space even though there was a pit right behind us.

Stumpy's Hatchet House Photo by Jordan Jansson Stumpy's Hatchet House Photo by Jordan Jansson loading...

They also had a little lounge area with couches and a variety of games and foosball.

Stumpy's Hatchet House Photo by Jordan Jansson Stumpy's Hatchet House Photo by Jordan Jansson loading...

If you’re looking to try Hatchet throwing, check out the best places in New Jersey:

Stumpy's Hatchet House

Choppers Hatchet House LLC

Axeholez Hatchet House NJ

Bury The Hatchet

