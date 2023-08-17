Best places to get a fat sandwich in New Jersey

🍔 The fat sandwich originated from grease trucks at Rutgers University

New Jersey is home to a lot of great food like pizza, disco fries, seafood salt water taffy, and pork roll.

But have you ever heard of the fat sandwich? A fat sandwich is essentially a sub overstuffed and overloaded with fatty, fried foods such as gyro meat, chicken strips, fries and mozzarella sticks.

These supersized sandwiches originated at Rutgers University in New Brunswick in the 1970s, where they were served out of grease trucks that lined up on College Avenue, ready to satisfy a hungry student’s appetite. One of the original sandwiches was the “Fat Cat,” which consisted of two cheeseburgers, French fries, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and ketchup on a bun.

Today, the only original grease truck from the 70s, R U Hungry? remains in existence, still serving up fat sandwiches to hungry Rutgers students.

But there are other restaurants in New Jersey that serve up these greasy treats.

Here are just a few you may want to try during your Garden State travels.

Jimmy's

Jimmy’s Grill and Specialties

104 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick

With 34 fat sandwiches to choose from at Jimmy’s, there’s one to fit everyone’s tastes.

A few include::

Death Burger (cheeseburger, French fries, white sauce, hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and egg)

Fat Blunt Sandwich (cheesesteak, pork roll, mozzarella sticks, egg, French fries, mayo, lettuce, tomato, ketchup and onions)

Fat Drunk Sandwich (cheesesteak, grilled chicken, mozzarella sticks, ketchup, mayo, French fries, lettuce, tomato, and onions)

Fat Elvis (gyro meat, mozzarella sticks, French fries, white sauce, hot sauce, lettuce, tomato, and onions)

Nelly's

Nelly’s

589 Cedar Ave., West Long Branch

Nelly’s serves more than 30 different kinds of fat sandwiches including:

Fat Nights Sandwich (cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, fries, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese)

Fat Mellaci Sandwich (meatballs, mozzarella sticks, fries, bacon, marinara sauce, and mozzarella cheese on a sub roll)

Fat Sam Sandwich (cheesesteak, grilled chicken, mayo, ketchup, fries, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions)

Nelly’s Fat Cat Sandwich (chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, bacon, fries, hot wing sauce, bleu cheese, lettuce and tomatoes)

Palermo's

Palermo’s Pizzeria

3045 Route 46, Parsippany

There are seven fat sandwiches to choose from at Palermo’s Pizzeria.

Highly recommended is the Fat G (Philly steak meat, gyro, chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, tzatziki sauce, fries, lettuce, and tomato), and the Fat O.Z. (garlic bread, chicken tenders, Philly steak meat, mozzarella sticks, fries, and BBQ sauce).

Fatty's

Fatty’s

46 Morris Street, Morristown

It’s in the name of the restaurant. “The new home of the legendary fat sandwich,” as it’s billed on the website, Fatty’s offers a variety of fat sandwiches. There are 28 to be exact with some very interesting names.

Some include:

The Cardiac Arrest (bacon, double egg, cheese, sausage, Taylor ham, and French fries)

Fat Lush (cheeseburger, Taylor ham, egg, lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, and French fries)

Fat Knight (cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, and French fries)

Fat Bastard (steak, hamburger, grilled onions, mac n cheese, and French fries)

Galore Fried Chicken and Pizza

Galore Fried Chicken and Pizza

1991 Route 27, Franklin Township, Somerset County

Galore Fried Chicken and Pizza has 11 types of fat sandwiches on its menu including favorites like:

Fat Galore (buffalo chicken, fries, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup, and bleu cheese)

Fat Boy (cheesesteak, mozzarella sticks, fries, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, and mayo)

Fat Sammy (cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, bacon, fries, lettuce, tomato, mayo and ketchup)

Giofano's

GioFano’s Pizzeria

1353 Blackwood Clementon Road, Clementon

GioFano’s is jumping on the fat sandwich bandwagon, adding a variety of them its menu typically known for southern Italian cuisine.

The Fat Panda (chicken fingers stuffed in a sub roll with bacon, fries, mozzarella sticks, honey mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, and ketchup)

The Fat Nick (cheesesteak, bacon, fries, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, lettuce, tomatoes, ketchup and mayo)

The Fat Johnny (steak topped with sauteed mushrooms, melted mozzarella cheese, and onion rings served on a garlic toasted long roll)

Jersey Roll

Jersey Roll

1205 Boardwalk, Seaside Heights

You may have seen the Jersey Roll food truck at a party event in New Jersey, but the shop is situated on the Seaside boardwalk with lots to choose from on its menu including fat sandwiches.

The Original Fat Sandwich (pork roll, mozzarella sticks, tater tots on a Kaiser roll served with BBQ, marinara, or buffalo sauce)

The Fat Cluck (pork roll, chicken tenders, tater tots)

Adrian's Jersey Pizza Co.

Adrian’s Jersey Pizza Co.

200 Hackensack Street, Wood Ridge

Adrian’s Jersey Pizza Co. gets very creative with its line of fat sandwiches named after New Jersey’s most famous residents.

Fresh off the grease truck:

Fat Springsteen (chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, French fries, and marinara)

Fat Jovi (cheesesteak, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, fries, bacon, and gravy)

Fat Sinatra (chicken cutlet, cheesesteak, bacon, seasoned fries, ranch dressing, provolone, and lettuce)

Fat Christie (meatball, grilled chicken, French fries, and marinara)

You might need to take an antacid after chowing down on a fat sandwich, and then hit the gym, but it might just be worth it.

