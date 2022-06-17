Best place in NJ to see the Hudson River fireworks on 4th of July

Am I the only one that feels like the Fourth of July just snuck up on us?

It’s somehow the middle of the year already and New Jersey is well into the summer routine of visiting the shore, having BBQs, and taking advantage of being outdoor, especially places like rooftop bars.

Group Of Female Friends Enjoying Night Out At Rooftop Bar monkeybusinessimages loading...

I recently made a list of the top rooftop bars in New Jersey to check out this summer that you can read HERE and one I need to add is the newly, relaunched RoofTop at Exchange Place in Jersey City.

Rooftop at Exchange Place Rooftop at Exchange Place loading...

They reopened just in time for the Fourth of July and if you’re looking for the best spot to watch the Hudson River fireworks that night, this is the place you want to be.

The rooftop has a 360-degree view of the New York skyline, Hudson River, and the Statue of Liberty.

Rooftop at Exchange Place Rooftop at Exchange Place loading...

The bar's Fourth of July celebration starts at 4 p.m. and offers two types of seating.

The first is a Happy Hour Standing Room only from 4 to 7 p.m. where the menu features bites like Chicken Empanadas, Street Corn Fritters, Baby Cheeseburger Fries, and more. The cover charge is $25.

Rooftop at Exchange Place Rooftop at Exchange Place loading...

The second seating you can purchase is from 7 to 11 p.m. and includes different VIP packages. The prices range from $150-$300 per person and include champagne and cabanas for groups of six or more.

Rooftop at Exchange Place Rooftop at Exchange Place loading...

You can also pay a $50 cover charge as a walk-in for the standing-room bar.

Click HERE to make a reservation.

RoofTop at Exchange Place is very convenient to get to, especially if you don’t want to drive, with just a block walk from the PATH station and two blocks from the ferry at Paulus Hook Pier.

The rooftop cocktail list has something for everyone and even better, the food menu is served tapas style and the dessert is something to indulge in as well.

RoofTop at Exchange Place RoofTop at Exchange Place loading...

For more information on the Fourth of July event and to check out the new and improved rooftop, click HERE.

Here are a few more bars to check out this summer.

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.