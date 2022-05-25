Top 5 amazing rooftop bars in NJ to enjoy this summer

New Jersey has a solid 4 ½ months of warmer weather so it’s something we take advantage of.

Rooftops bars are a great way to enjoy the warmth while mingling with friends over food and drinks whether it’s after a day of work, on a Friday night, or for Sunday brunch.

Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash loading...

The atmosphere is relaxing and stress-free. Most rooftop bars come with a view too for that perfect Instagram picture of you and your friends.

England's Businesses Reopen As Coronavirus Restrictions Ease Getty Images loading...

There is unlimited entertainment when it comes to rooftop bars from live bands to cheering on your favorite sports team. It’s also a great place to host a private event.

5W Summer Party at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar and Lounge at Moxy Times Square Getty Images for 5W Public Relat loading...

There are so many options when it comes to rooftop bars in New Jersey. North, Central, and South Jersey all have their own, unique spaces that you can relate to.

If you’re looking for that perfect rooftop bar in New Jersey to enjoy this summer, check these out:

Red Rock Tap + Grill

14 Wharf Ave, Red Bank, NJ

Live music, Notorious Pink Frosé, and a spacious rooftop. What more can you ask for? It’s also Red Bank, That’s good enough for me.

The Ashford

145 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ

The streets below might be busy, but The Ashford gives off a chill vibe. The scenery is green and the drinks are tropical. The rooftop overlooks the Newark Pedestrian Plaza because who doesn’t like to people watch.

Porta

135 Newark Ave, Jersey City, NJ

Porta does have two other locations (Asbury Park and Montclair), but with everyone venturing down the shore and this location only a block away from the Grove Street PATH station, Jersey City is the place to be on a summer weekend night enjoying pizza and a cocktail on the rooftop.

TOWN bar + kitchen

80 Elm St, Morristown, NJ

TOWN bar + kitchen is one of Morristown’s only rooftop dining spaces and it even has a fireplace for those cool, city nights.

The Asbury Festhalle & Biergarten

527 Lake Ave, Asbury Park, NJ

Oktoberfest on a roof? Yes please! If you’ve never been to a Biergarten before, the tables are communal so get ready to introduce yourself and make new friends while enjoying some German food and lots of beer.

If rooftop bars aren't your thing, you can check out some other bars in NJ.

Where everyone knows your name: Friendliest bars in NJ

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.