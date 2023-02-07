Best NJ summer concert: Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2023 lineup announced

It's arguably the best concert of the Jersey Shore summer, and this year's 2023 Sea.Hear.Now Festival lineup, which was announced today, will not disappoint.

Headlining the two-day event, which will take place at Asbury Park Beach and Bradley Park, will be The Killers on Sept. 16, and The Foo Fighters on Sept. 17.

Joining The Killers on September 16 will be:

Tash Sultana

Greta Van Fleet

Cory Wong

Royal Blood

Bob Moses

Oteil and Friends

Sheryl Crow

Living Color

Base Rainbow

Surfer Girl

Snack Time

Quincy Mumford

Yawn Mower

Then on September 17 joining The Foo Fighters will be:

Rebelution

My Joy

Weezer

The Breeders

Stephen Sanchez

Tegan and Sara

Joey Valence and Brae

Adam Melchor

The Beach Boys

Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country

Easy Star All Starrs

Sunflower Bean

Waiting on the Mongo

Alexander Simone and Whodat?

Two-day general admission tickets start at $210, and the presale begins Thursday, February 9th. You can sign up here for a pre-sale code.

Sea.Hear.Now has been rocking the Jersey Shore since 2018, and the fans have drawn as many as 30,000 people to the Jersey Shore.

