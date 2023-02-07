Best NJ summer concert: Sea.Hear.Now Festival 2023 lineup announced
It's arguably the best concert of the Jersey Shore summer, and this year's 2023 Sea.Hear.Now Festival lineup, which was announced today, will not disappoint.
Headlining the two-day event, which will take place at Asbury Park Beach and Bradley Park, will be The Killers on Sept. 16, and The Foo Fighters on Sept. 17.
Joining The Killers on September 16 will be:
Tash Sultana
Greta Van Fleet
Cory Wong
Royal Blood
Bob Moses
Oteil and Friends
Sheryl Crow
Living Color
Base Rainbow
Surfer Girl
Snack Time
Quincy Mumford
Yawn Mower
Then on September 17 joining The Foo Fighters will be:
Rebelution
My Joy
Weezer
The Breeders
Stephen Sanchez
Tegan and Sara
Joey Valence and Brae
Adam Melchor
The Beach Boys
Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country
Easy Star All Starrs
Sunflower Bean
Waiting on the Mongo
Alexander Simone and Whodat?
Two-day general admission tickets start at $210, and the presale begins Thursday, February 9th. You can sign up here for a pre-sale code.
Sea.Hear.Now has been rocking the Jersey Shore since 2018, and the fans have drawn as many as 30,000 people to the Jersey Shore.
