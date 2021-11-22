Best NJ restaurants this holiday season
I love New Jersey. As I have been saying for years, I'm "Diggin' In."
For those of you who are sticking with me on this and ready to get back to normal, the best thing we can do is visit New Jersey small businesses.
As you know, every Monday our friends at VCS Workforce Management sponsor Small Business Monday. The focus is to support our small business community which is truly the backbone of our economy.
Today, I want to highlight a few restaurants that I think are among the best our state has to offer. Below is a list of a few of my favorites around the Garden State. Let me know yours.
If you haven't been to one of these great places, please visit them and help small businesses overcome the disaster of the past year and a half of lockdowns and COVID-protocols. Maybe I'll see you there!
1. Cuzins, Marlboro
2. Leonardo's II. Lawrenceville
3. Vidalia, Lawrenceville
4. Ama, Hillsborough
5. Bistro 73, Bernardsville
6. Klees, Seaside Heights
7. Kaminskis, Cherry Hill
8. 1911 Smokehouse, Trenton
9. Casa Gennaros, Kingston
10. Bowkers Deli, Holgate/LBI
11. Donkeys Place, Camden
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.