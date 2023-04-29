Best New Jersey restaurant for the most delicious and inexpensive lunch

Let's be honest, we love a really great lunch, but with money being what it is these days, we don't want to spend too much on it. So where in New Jersey can we get a really good, yet still reasonable lunch?

It's not too much to ask to get a really delicious lunch and not have to break the bank to get it, so some foodie experts got to work to try to determine where we could get the best cheap yet really awesome lunch in each state in America.

Where do the well-respected folks at Cheapism say we can get a great and cheap lunch here in the Garden State?

You may have thought the spot would be somewhere in North Jersey, but think again. We're heading south along the Jersey Shore for this amazing meal.

This great, inexpensive lunch can be found south of Atlantic City, on the boardwalk in the beautiful shore town of Ocean City, where you will find a place called Manco & Manco, and everything they serve, from the pizza to the wings are delicious and very reasonable.

The Ocean City location is not the only Manco & Manco. They also have a spot in Somers Point, as well.

Anytime you can mix great food, inexpensive prices, and a boardwalk, there is no doubt you have found a winning New Jersey combination.

