Do you have $5? That’s enough to help feed a NJ seal

🌊 MMSC is asking for $5 donations to help feed their seal patients

🌊 There are currently 11 seals at the facility's hospital in need of care

🌊 The seals eat 100 pounds of fish every single day

BRIGANTINE — Do you have five bucks? If so, you could help feed a seal.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine, which is dedicated to responding to marine mammals and sea turtles in distress along New Jersey’s waterways, and then rehabilitating them for release back into the wild, has launched #FiveDollarFriday.

Just one Abraham Lincoln multiplied by many people can make a huge impact for the animals temporarily lodged at the stranding center.

Seal patient at Marine Mammal Stranding Center (Photo Credit: MMSC)

Currently, the staff is caring for 11 seals in the facility’s hospital, according to MMSC. This includes a grey seal pup who is healing after being stranded in Seaside Park with an injured jaw.

Another patient is a female grey seal pup who was stranded in Spring Lake on April 19, suffering from an abscess on her abdomen.

Seal patient at Marine Mammal Stranding Center (Photo Credit: MMSC)

With all these hungry mouths to feed, MMSC said they are going through 100 pounds of fish every single day, 7 days a week.

“At $1.20 per pound for restaurant-quality fish, it is currently costing us $840 every week to just feed our patients,” according to a statement from MMSC.

Every donation, no matter what amount makes a difference for the animals in the hospital.

If you’d like to be a part of #FiveDollarFriday, please donate here.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

