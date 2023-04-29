Absecon, NJ, beer shop named among best in America

There are a ton of options in the area to find a great craft beer from one of the many local breweries from all over the region.

If a place has one I am looking for, I will take a ride to go grab it, and stock the fridge.

Get our free mobile app

Recently winemag.com came up with its 'Best Beer Shops" by region and one South Jersey spot made their list of shops located in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and New York.

So what were they looking for in a local beer shop?

The ones that stand out, according to the beer pros from around the country who we spoke to for this list, are the shops that pay attention to having a diverse selection, offer proper cooler space and keep an eye on freshness dates.

Well, White Horse Wine and Spirits, located at 676 White Horse Pike in Absecon met their criteria and landed on the list of the best beer shops in America, according to beer pros.

“White Horse Wine and Spirits is a large liquor store in coastal, southern New Jersey that leaves no attention to detail untouched,” says Sean Towers, owner of The Seed: A Living Beer Project in Atlantic City. “They have extensive and extremely well curated beer, wine, spirits and food/market programs. The staff is thoughtfully trained and just as passionate about the beer and wine they sell as the customer may be. What we always find so exciting about White Horse is leaving with something completely new and exciting that we likely had no intent on searching for originally. Adam [Sternberger], Elizabeth [McCabe] and team provide one of, if not the, best selections of beer and wine in the state.”

They were one of 14 beer shops in the region to be included on the list with shops from Brooklyn, NY, Wayne, PA, Portland, ME, Belmont, MA, Washington, D.C., New York, NY, Sewickley, PA, Littleton, NH, Albany, NY, Palmer, MA, Emmaus and Macungie, PA, Red Bank, NJ, Lakeville, MA and finally right here in Absecon.

I have been here and have driven out of my way plenty of times to go grab a certain beer to White Horse. They have a great selection and staff that is very helpful and knowledgeable.

White Horse is more than just a great beer selections, its a destination and full liquor store, that also has food, snacks, teaches classes. It's definitely more than a beer store and is definitely worth the drive.

Here is a look at their beer menu.

11 Craft Breweries to Try at the Jersey Shore!