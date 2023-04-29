Play on brand new pickleball courts, open in Galloway, NJ

If you're a South Jersey resident, then at this point, you've heard the mention of the pickleball craze that's taking hold of the region.

In case you're not familiar with is, Pickleball is a new(ish) sport the basically combines various elements of both ping-pong and tennis. Some explanations also say there are a few elements of badminton thrown in there, but I've never played badminton, so I'm the wrong person to ask about what those elements are.

Photo by Joan Azeka on Unsplash Photo by Joan Azeka on Unsplash loading...

It seems as though everybody young and old are picking up the sport recreationally here in South Jersey lately, so it makes perfect sense why so many courts seem to be popping up throughout Atlantic County. Both Egg Harbor Township and Mays Landing have pickleball courts in the works. Galloway Township officially opened their new courts for play this week.

Get our free mobile app

Believe it or not, there a quite a few leagues here in South Jersey region. Most notable is probably the one based in Ventnor. With the new courts in Galloway, though, maybe another one will soon be formed.

Galloway's official Facebook page now even has pictures of the ribbon-cutting from the ceremony that took place this week. The township opened the courts on the morning of Tuesday, April 26th. Add it to the list of courts you need to try.

Photo by Frankie Lopez on Unsplash Photo by Frankie Lopez on Unsplash loading...

With so many courts being constructed all over South Jersey, the interest in Pickleball shows no signs of dwindling anytime soon.

If you're interested in playing on Galloway's brand-new Pickleball courts, they're located at the Municipal Complex at 300 E Jimmie Leeds Road.

Photo by Venti Views on Unsplash Photo by Venti Views on Unsplash loading...

Check out the pictures of the new court below:

Source: Facebook

Sure Signs of Spring in South Jersey South Jersey residents came through with some great signs!

17 Things You Likely Don't Know About the Garden State Parkway You probably drive on the Garden State Parkway all of the time, but how much do you know about one of the busiest roads in New Jersey?