Atlantic City, NJ’s exciting new Cardinal Restaurant now open
A new kind of dining experience has arrived in Atlantic City. Here's why Cardinal restaurant is worth checking out.
If you're familiar with the former Cardinal Bistro in Ventnor, you'll want to check out Executive Chef Michael Brennan's new venture.
Cardinal describes its cuisine as Contemporary American with a global influence in a welcoming environment committed to elevated hospitality. The menu focuses on seasonal, sustainable, and responsibly sourced ingredients from right here in the Garden State and surrounding areas.
Cardinal, under the leadership of chefs Michael Brennan, Thomas Brennan and Carl Fleck, takes over the former Bourre located in Atlantic City’s Orange Loop area.
The restaurant opens to the public on Wednesday, April 26th, and to say photos of the some of the dishes look MOUTHERWATERING would be a gross understatement.
The menu looks to be as beautiful as it is inventive. I mean, just feast your eyes on those oysters loaded with caviar! What could be more divine?
And how about this Avocado Salad? It's got me wanting to say, 'Yes, Chef!'
Cardinal is located at 201 S. New York Avenue, Atlantic City, and will be open Wednesdays–Sundays from 5–10 pm. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.
Congratulations to Cardinal!