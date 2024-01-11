We’re known for having great schools in New Jersey. It’s just that some are better than others. So you may be wondering which schools are considered best of the best?

According to Patch, the New Jersey Department of Education just dropped the school performance reports, and I’ve got an important scoop on the educational scene.

They looked into report cards, which, of course, tell part of the story of each school's performance, complete with scores and ratings that tell us how they're holding up against their peers.

It's a serious business, and the middle schools are in the spotlight, with the scores based on everything from absenteeism to standardized test scores.

Now, here’s the school that showed itself to be a standout.

Explore Middle School. It's not just any school, it's the only career and technical middle school in the entire state and it snagged the number one spot.

Diving into the world of Explore Middle School (Hudson Co. Schools of Technology SD) their website makes it sound like it’s a real academic adventure.

Their curriculum isn't your run-of-the-mill. It's all about “thematic units” that blend different subjects, hit those standards, and get students hands-on.

We're not just talking core subjects here. They're throwing in career and technical studies, character development, team building, everything that makes kids not just good students, but good humans.

In this diverse community, students aren't just hitting the books. They're becoming self-directed learners, tackling traditional classes and diving into career technical education.

It's not just about the grades. Explore Middle School is molding character, shaping problem-solving skills, and preparing these students for the real world.

So there you have it, a glimpse into the academic wonder that is Explore Middle School. They're not just hitting the books, they're shaping futures.

