Take a hike! Enjoy these 10 great trails in NJ

🌳 Do you like to hike or walk?

🌳 These are the best hiking trails in New Jersey

🌳 Enjoy them all year long

Winter, spring, summer, fall. It does not matter what the temperature is, or what the weather is doing, it’s no secret that people in New Jersey love to get out and exercise.

Walking is a popular daily activity. Maybe you have a route around the neighborhood you like to take, but how about switching it up a bit and getting one with nature.

New Jersey has a ton of hiking trails to walk, run, or jog on a brisk, winter day, a delightful spring morning, or a warm summer afternoon.

Here are 10 of the best hiking spots in NJ

Mt. Tammany (Facebook)

Worthington State Forest, Columbia

This hiking trail features stunning views of the Delaware River, challenging climbs, and a beautiful summit. If you’re looking for a stroll, this is not for you. This is most definitely a hike. Challenging for sure, but the views are worth it.

Stairway to Heaven on Google Maps

443 Vernon Warwick Rd, Vernon

Part of the Appalachian Trail, hike the 2.6-mile “Stairway to Heaven” up a series of steep rock slab steps to a panoramic view from Pinwheel’s Vista.

This is a very popular hiking trail. The short but steep rocky hike is excellent for fall foliage.

Palisades Interstate Park (Facebook)

Alpine, NJ

This 12-mile-long and half-mile-wide park offers 2,500 acres of Hudson River shoreline, uplands, historical ruins, and dramatic cliffs, with various trail difficulties.

Hikers and cross-country skiers have over 30 miles of trails to discover ranging from gentle strolls to challenging rock scrambles.

Pyramid (Morris Parks)

472 Boonton Avenue, Montville

Pyramid Mountain Natural Historic Area features over 1,600 acres of rugged trails that are easily visible to hikers. The area features unique rock formations like Tripod Rock, forested paths, and moderate trails.

High Point State Park (Facebook)

1480 State Route 23, Wantage

High Point, the summit of the Kittatinny Ridge is the highest elevation point in New Jersey with panoramic views of New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

With more than 50 miles of trails, High Point State Park offers a variety of trail options. Designated multi-use trails are available for hiking, mountain biking, horseback riding, and more.

Trails vary in length from a half mile to 4.4 miles and take visitors through beautiful landscapes including mountain ridgetops with 360-degree views, an Atlantic white cedar swamp, wetlands, dense forests, and more.

You can even loop trails together for a variety of distances.

Hacklebarney (NJ.gov)

119 Hacklebarney Road, Long Valley

Nine hiking trails are stretching five miles in the northern portions of this 465-acre natural area, offering breathtaking views of The Black River. Rinehart and Trout Brooks empty into the Black River and several small waterfalls can be seen from the high trails.

Since the topography of the park is rugged, comfortable walking shoes are recommended. No bikes are allowed on the trails.

Ramapo Valley (Bergen County)

Ramapo Valley Road, Mahwah

The Ramapo Valley County Reservation is Bergen County’s largest park area, located on the edge of the Highlands region.

The park has grown to over 4,000 acres. Visitors are welcome to hike the hills and valleys, and enjoy the Ramapo River, several ponds, waterfalls, diverse wildlife, and scenic lakes.

A group of Cub Scouts and parents hiking through the Watchung Reservation in Mountainside, N.J. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

Mountainside, NJ

The Watchung Reservation History Trail is a 6-mile trail that identifies historic sites in Watchung Reservation.

The History Trail is marked with pink blazes, with signs on posts along the trail identifying the location of each site. The trail is designed to start and end at the Trailside Nature and Science Center, but can also be accessed from the Deserted Village of Feltville, and Lake Surprise.

The virtual version of the trail is designed so that people with disabilities can also experience the trail. It also includes features allowing hikers to identify trees and animal life along the way.

Building in Batsto Village (Photo: Billy Doyle, Townsquare Media)

31 Batsto Road, Hammonton

Batsto Village trails are a very nice section of the Pinelands trail with several water views. The 4.1 mile total round trip is easy, and flat with packed sand trails.

There are plenty of miles in this area to extend a hike in a variety of ways. Join Batsto Lake White Trail and Tom’s Pond Trail with a walk through Batsto Village for about a 7-mile hike.

Be sure to explore the buildings in the historic village after your hike, check out cranberry bogs, and wildlife species.

Allaire State Park (Allaire State Park)

4265 Atlantic Ave, Farmingdale

Travel back in time to 19th-century Allaire Village. This park is known as the historic 19th-century iron-making town and the Pine Creek Railroad. The Manasquan River is an excellent place for freshwater fishing.

The park offers easy-to-moderate trails with scenic forests and historic buildings. With a floodplain that provides habitat to over 200 species of wildflowers, trees, and plants as well as birds and other wildlife, you’ll probably see something on your hike.

The south side of the park features about 800 acres of varying terrain and has miles of unmarked trails as well as four primary marked multi-use trails.

